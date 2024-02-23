When was the last EA Sports College Football released? Exploring decade-long hiatus and comeback of the popular game

EA Sports has left fans of college football excited after announcing that they are returning from a near decade-long hiatus to revive the much-loved CFB game this summer.

EA Sports College Football will be the first game in the series after years, so fans can't wait to get their hands on everything new that will be coming back with the franchise.

So, when was the last EA Sports College Football game released? Let's have a look at the timeline of this widely loved game that has not seen the day of light in a while.

When was the last EA Sports College Football released?

The last CFB game by EA Sports was released on Jul. 9, 2013, and was known as NCAA Football 14.

The NCAA Football name came into play after the company had a licensing agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1997 and featured former Michigan QB Denard Robinson on the cover.

Unfortunately, Electronic Arts discontinued the game after lawsuits and legal battles regarding the name, image likeness rights of players tied to the game. However, with the changes that have been brought into the NIL rules and regulations, there's no better time to revive the once-loved franchise and cater to the modern generation of gaming and consoles.

As per reports, EA Sports is offering $600 to players to be tied with the game along with a free copy of College Football 25 once it's released.

EA Sports says game will include all the FBS schools

According to a statement made by Electronic Arts, the new edition of the CFB game will consist of all 134 FBS schools.

EA Sports vice-president of business development, Sean O'Brien, told ESPN that he's excited to revive the game and include players and FBS teams:

"We feel very proud that we'll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program. And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board."

At the moment, there's no conclusive date about when the game is expected to release. Furthermore, it's still a mystery about who will grace the cover of the game.

With the new NIL regulations in place, it's highly likely that a current CFB player would be the face of the game. Who do you think should be on the cover of College Football 25? Let's know in the comments below.

