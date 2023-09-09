Where did Pat McAfee go to college? Exploring the college career of NFL's record holding punter

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee joined ESPN as a college football analyst, reuniting with ex-Colts teammate Matt Hasselback. You can catch him on Thursday Night Games along with Adam Amin and Molly McGrath. He is a regular contributor to shows like Get Up and College GameDay as well.

Pat McAfee was born on May 2, 1987, over in Plum, a cool suburb near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He pursued his education at Plus High School, playing soccer, volleyball, and football. He garnered collegiate interest in all three sports. It was during a fortuitous encounter in the school cafeteria that West Virginia recruiting coordinator Tony Gibson offered him a scholarship.

Pat McAfee's journey took him to West Virginia University, where he achieved significant recognition. He served as the placekicker for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He secured the starting position as a freshman, which was an impressive feat.

He rocked the field with the Mountaineers, snagging laurels along the way, such as the Lou Groza Award semi-finalist, Ray Guy Award finalist, and All-American honors. He became the all-time leading scorer in terms of points for the university. In 2009, the Indianapolis Colts picked him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. He went on to enjoy a distinguished eight-year NFL career before hanging up his cleats.

Exploring Pat McAfee's college career with the West Virginia Mountaineers

Pat McAfee was drafted in the 7th round as the No. 222 pick

Freshman season (2005)

One of the most unforgettable moments of McAfee's freshman year occurred during a game against Louisville. The Mountaineers made a thrilling comeback because of his successful execution of an onside kick.

Games: 12

Extra Points Made: 48

Extra Points Attempted: 49

Field Goals Made: 11

Points: 81

Sophomore season (2006)

Games: 13

Extra Points Made: 62

Extra Points Attempted: 62

Field Goals Made: 17

Points: 113

Yards: 778

Junior season (2007)

Pat McAfee once recounted a challenging experience from his junior year when he missed key kicks in significant games, leading to death threats and unsolicited advice to stay out of the public eye. With a few hiccups, Pat made it to the ESPN All-Bowl Team for the season.

Games: 13

Extra Points Made: 64

Extra Points Attempted: 65

Field Goals Made: 13

Points: 103

Yards: 1962

Senior season (2008)

In his senior year, Pat achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the school's all-time leading scorer with a field goal. He had a moment of redemption during a game against Cincinnati with the Big East Championship and a BCS bowl berth on the line. He was able to grab the opportunity to lead the team into overtime in front of teammates and family.

Games: 13

Extra Points Made: 36

Extra Points Attempted: 36

Field Goals Made: 17

Points: 87

Yards: 2772

