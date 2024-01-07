The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It will feature a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. The stadium is home to the NFL team, the Houston Texans.

Which is the home team for the CFP National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are the home team in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, this will be Michigan's first championship game in the playoff era. They had multiple semifinal playoff appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

See Also: Dillon Johnson injury update: Latest on Washington RB's status for the CFP National Championship game vs Michigan

How do they determine the home team for the CFP National Championship?

The home team is decided by seeding. In the College Football Playoff rankings, Michigan is #1 and Washington is #2. Michigan is thus the home team. This will determine which sidelines the teams will be on and the sections the fans can select fans to purchase their tickets.

It will also decide what color jerseys each team will wear. Washington will be able to call the coin toss before the game begins to determine who starts with the ball.

Why is Houston hosting the CFP National Championship 2024?

The College Football National Championship rotates to different stadiums every year. Stadiums bid for the right to host the championship game as it generates revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, and promotion.

Houston won the bid to host in 2024. It was hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in 2023. Next season, it will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 2026 championship game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP Championship 2024? More about Michigan vs Washington CFB matchup