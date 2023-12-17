Aaliyah Elliott, New England Patriots star Ezekiel Elliot's sister, at just 18 years old, is making a name for herself in the world of track and field. Her recent visits to top-tier colleges suggest she's on the brink of a promising athletic career.

As the younger sister of Zeke, Aaliyah is not just following in her brother's footsteps; she's forging her own path and leaving a lasting impression on the track.

Aaliyah Elliott's journey from high school honors to college prospects

Aaliyah, currently a senior at the John Burroughs School and part of the class of 2024, has been turning heads with her remarkable achievements in track and field.

Her impressive performance in the 100m race, 100m hurdles, and long jump earned her the title of Post-Dispatch Athlete of the Week in April 2022. Even in the face of adversity, such as a challenging sophomore season marked by a sprained ankle, Aaliyah's resilience and determination shone through.

In a heartfelt social media post, she shared the struggles she faced during her sophomore season, acknowledging doubts and setbacks.

"Sophomore season was absolutely the hardest season for me... I cried thousands of tears, doubted myself, lost my confidence and forgot who and what I was doing this sport for.

“I then put all those emotions onto the track. No longer was I competing for the number 1 spot, I was competing for myself... I am proud though, I am proud about the athlete I am becoming."

Aaliyah Elliott: Ohio State’s newest track and field athlete?

Aaliyah's recent visit to Ohio State University, her brother Ezekiel Elliot's alma mater, suggests a potential new chapter in her athletic journey.

Clad in the institution's official gear, she participated in a professional photoshoot alongside her parents and Rosalind Joseph, Ohio State’s head coach of track and field. However, she also wrote "#notcommitted" to clarify that she hasn't joined the program.

This visit not only highlights the family connection but also hints at the possibility of Aaliyah joining the ranks of Ohio State's track and field team.

However, Aaliyah Elliott's exploration extends beyond Ohio State. Another notable visit was to the University of Michigan, where she engaged with team members, including recruiting coordinator Charnay Ryland.

The iconic blue and yellow colors of the Wolverines provided a backdrop for Aaliyah's exploration of her college options.

As the recruiting process unfolds, major Division I programs, including Ohio State, are actively pursuing Aaliyah Elliott. Her dedication to the sport, coupled with her exceptional skills, has undoubtedly captured the attention of collegiate track and field programs.

