Najee Harris or Ezekiel Elliott: Who should I start in TNF Week 14 Fantasy Football

In recent years, Najee Harris and Ezekiel Elliott are two of the more durable running backs. Harris hasn't missed a game since he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Meanwhile, Elliott has played at least 15 regular season games from 2018 to 2022.

They will square off in the Thursday Night Football game in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. With the fantasy football playoffs fast approaching, which is the better option for delivering more points this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's not too late to find the trade that can bring you to the playoffs with the help of Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

After Week 13, Najee Harris has 159 carries for 661 yards and four touchdowns. However, his production has recently picked up, especially following Kenny Pickett's injury. The former Alabama standout has become a focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense that heavily depends on the ground game.

Harris had 82 rushing yards and a touchdown in their Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. Two weeks later, he had 99 yards and a score versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He followed it up with 63 rushing yards and two receptions for 14 yards in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He's got a nice groove going, making him a good fantasy pick in Week 14. Playing at home against the New England Patriots could also boost his performance as they continue to fight for a spot in the AFC playoffs.

Through Week 13, Najee Harris is ranked in the high 30s among running backs in fantasy football. That makes him a solid option for RB2 or flex. However, he remains questionable for this TNF showdown after not participating in the Steelers' Tuesday and Wednesday practices for this game.

Read More: Najee Harris Injury Update: Latest on Steelers RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Is Ezekiel Elliott a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott's numbers this season (112 carries, 429 yards and two touchdowns) aren't eye-popping. However, he has consistently delivered over the last three weeks. Being a factor in the passing game makes him a decent fantasy football pick as a flex option.

Harris' opponent in Week 14 had 54 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Three weeks later, he had 52 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While victories have been hard to come by for the Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott has gained momentum as a fantasy football option in recent weeks. He could have solid output in Week 14, considering that the Steelers surrender 121 rushing yards per game, ranked 22nd in the league this season.

Like Harris, Elliott is also ranked in the high 30s among running backs. That places him in Tier 6, mainly RB2s or flex options.

Read More: Pat Freiermuth or Hunter Henry: Who should I start in TNF Week 14 Fantasy Football?

Najee Harris vs. Ezekiel Elliott: Who should I start in Week 14 fantasy football

Najee Harris vs. Ezekiel Elliott - Week 14 TNF Fantasy Football Projections

While Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer gives Najee Harris the advantage over Ezekiel Elliott, the discrepancy is negligible. While Elliott has been delivering more receiving yards lately, the optimizer projects Harris to have 11 receiving yards while Elliott has six.

Meanwhile, Elliott has the slight edge in rushing yards, 41-39. However, it's noteworthy that the Patriots surrender 88.7 rushing yards per game, the third-best this season. They also surrender 17.4 fantasy points to running backs, putting them in the middle of the pack.