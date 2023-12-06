Pat Freiermuth or Hunter Henry: Who should I start in TNF Week 14 Fantasy Football

Pat Freiermuth and Hunter Henry are set to face off in what has not been the best-received Thursday Night Football game of the season. With the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots featuring two of the worst-performing offenses and best defenses in the NFL, fantasy managers are looking at this Week 14 game with caution.

While every week is important in fantasy football, Week 14 has everyone in win-now mode. Regardless of whether you are playoff-bound or not, nothing says friendship like crushing a rival's dreams as Christmas approaches.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlook for these two tight ends, starting with Pat Freiermuth:

Is Pat Freiermuth a good fantasy pick in TNF Week 14?

Patt Freiermuth has had a tough 2023 season in Pittsburgh, having spent much of it banged up or on the IR. Upon his return to the lineup, Freiermuth had a good day against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving many the impression he could emerge as a weapon or dependable starter in fantasy football.

After recording 9 receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards against the Bengals (16.50 points, HPPR leagues), Freiermuth caught only 3 passes from 5 targets for 29 yards (4.40 points) against the Arizona Cardinals.

On the season, Freiermuth has 21 receptions for 209 yards and 2 TDs, good for 43.4 points in HPPR leagues.

Given that the Steelers have a short Week 14 and will be led by Mitch Trubisky in Kenny Pickett's absence, Pat Freiermuth is anything but a safe start. Factor in a Patriots defense that has only conceded 26 points in 3 games and starting him is a boom-bust decision.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Freiermuth to record 9.00 points in Week 14, which means he could be in for a good game. If Freiermuth can catch his targets he has a good chance of a good floor and a TD would push him into double figures.

Is Hunter Henry a good fantasy pick in TNF Week 14?

Hunter Henry has not been as effective as hoped in fantasy football this season, particularly after a solid opening two weeks. Scoring 14.10 and 14.20 points with 2 TDs was a very promising start, but Henry has since faded, breaking 10 points only in Week 9 on the back of a touchdown.

What's worse is that since Week 9, Hunter Henry has recorded point totals of 3.60, 0.00 and 2.50 (bye in Week 11). Alarmingly, that 0 score was the second time this season Henry has not recorded a catch.

On the season, Henry has 32 receptions for 313 yards and 3 TDs, which totals 65.30 points in HPPR leagues.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Hunter Henry to record 6.40 points in Week 14, but realistically, you should not start him in fantasy football. The risks are simply too high at this critical phase of the season to start the Patriots TE.

Pat Freiermuth vs. Hunter Henry: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

With both offenses something of a painful watch in 2023 and facing a grueling battle against premier defenses, this could be a good day of volume for tight ends. Looking at their projections and the likely game scripts, Pat Freiermuth is a better start than Hunter Henry, but he also is a risk.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect from the two on Thursday Night Football:

As you can see those are not the best numbers. With underperforming offenses led by QBs low on confidence, start either of these two at your own risk.

Choosing between the two, start Freiermuth, as there is a chance Pittsburgh will be aggressive as they bounce back from a very poor performance in Week 13. With regards to Hunter Henry, there are likely better streamable tight ends out there.

