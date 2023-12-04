Fantasy Football Week 14 best defenses: Packers, Saints & Steelers must-starts, Eagles weakness set for further exposure

With only one game remaining in Week 13, it's time to start planning for Week 14 of fantasy football. While many matchups are still on the line with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals facing off on MNF, it's never too early to prepare for your next game.

Week 14 sees the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders on byes but their defenses have been far from prolific in fantasy football so won't be missed too much.

Thursday Night Football features two stuttering offenses in what looks set to be a grueling defensive tug of war. The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what could be a great day for the defenses as neither team is set at quarterback.

Kenny Pickett is set for a few weeks on the Steelers sideline (ankle) and the Patriots have struggled with whoever they start between Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

New England has conceded only 26 points in three games and is remarkably 0-3 in that stretch due to 13 total points scored on offense. The 2-10 Patriots have scored the fewest points in the league (148) and that isn't expected to change a lot here.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, boasts an elite defense that has pushed an underwhelming offense to a 7-5 record. The Steelers have scored 36 points in three weeks, 192 on the season and this looks to be a low-scoring affair.

The Green Bay Packers are projected to have the number-one defense in Week 14 of fantasy football as they travel to take on the New York Giants. The Giants have scored the second-fewest points in the NFL this season (159) and are 4-8 on the back of a two-game winning streak over the Patriots and Washington Commanders.

A bye in Week 13 is not expected to move the needle much against a surging 6-6 Packers who just took down the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay has sacks (29), picks (6), fumble recoveries (7) and TDs (2) in its defensive arsenal and Tommy DeVito looks set to struggle.

Other fantasy football defenses to target based on opposition include the New Orleans Saints (vs. 1-11 Carolina Panthers), Houston Texans (@ 4-8 NY Jets), Indianapolis Colts (vs. 5-6 Bengals) and Jacksonville Jaguars (@ 7-5 Cleveland Browns).

As for teams to avoid, the Philadelphia Eagles rank 32nd in fantasy football against WRs and were exposed in Week 13. Deebo Samuel scored 3 TDs (2 receiving, 1 rushing) on the back of missed tackles and 115 of his 116 receiving yards came after the catch.

Expect the Eagles' secondary to be exposed in Week 14 against the explosive Dallas Cowboys offense. This looks to be a high-scoring affair and while Dallas' defense has been elite for fantasy football managers, they are a risky start against Jalen Hurts and company.

With the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Chiefs, both their defenses should be avoided in what looks to be a high-scoring affair. To help compare defenses in Week 14, try Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool.

Below are the projected rankings for every team in fantasy football Week 14:

Fantasy Football Week 14 best defenses

Green Bay Packers (@ Giants) - 9.31 New Orleans Saints (vs. Panthers) - 7.52 Houston Texans (@ Jets) - 7.41 Detroit Lions (@ Bears) - 7.15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Falcons) - 7.13 San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seahawks) - 7.03 Miami Dolphins (vs. Titans) - 7.02 Baltimore Ravens (vs. Rams) - 6.91 Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Broncos) - 6.86 Dallas Cowboys (vs. Eagles) - 6.85 Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Browns) - 6.83 New York Jets (vs. Texans) - 6.79 Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Patriots) - 6.75 Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Colts) - 6.71 Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Dolphins) - 6.65 Minnesota Vikings (@ Raiders) - 6.63 Indianapolis Colts (@Bengals) - 6.56 Philadelphia Eagles (@ Cowboys) - 6.55 Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Bills) - 6.46 Chicago Bears (vs. Lions) - 6.39 Cleveland Browns (vs. Jaguars) - 6.37 New England Patriots (@ Steelers) - 6.35 Atlanta Falcons (vs. Buccaneers) - 6.31 Los Angeles Rams (@ Ravens) - 6.28 New York Giants (vs. Packers) - 6.22 Tennessee Titans (@ Dolphins) - 6.22 Denver Broncos (@ Chargers) - 5.97 Seattle Seahawks (@ 49ers) - 5.96 Buffalo Bills (@ Chiefs) - 5.94 Carolina Panthers (@Saints) - 5.93

