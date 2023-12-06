Najee Harris Injury Update: Latest on Steelers RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris hasn't missed a regular-season game since he entered the National Football League in 2021. He had 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season, wherein he was selected No. 24.

The following year, he played in all 17 games, finishing with 272 carries for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn't missed a game in 2023, tallying 661 yards in 12 games. However, he is in danger of sitting out a game after appearing in the team's Week 14 injury report.

Najee Harris' injury status for Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The third-year running back from Alabama did not participate during the Steelers' Tuesday practice for Week 14 due to a knee injury. That status makes him questionable for their Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

When he spoke to reporters last Tuesday, he wore a wrap around his right leg. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not specify his status during Monday's practice. Nevertheless, it's a surprising development for a durable player for the better part of three seasons.

What happened to Najee Harris?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

It's uncertain when Harris suffered the knee injury. It could be a by-product of the physical toll he has received all season. However, the Steelers cannot afford to lose him because he has been steady over the past few weeks.

After gaining 82 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, he had 99 yards and a rushing score against the Cincinnati Bengals. Najee Harris had 16 carries for 63 yards in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Harris leads the league in rushes of at least 20 yards. His efficiency made him a valuable fantasy football contributor, earning double-digit points in five of the last seven weeks.

He yielded 18.6 points in PPR mode in their Green Bay game, thanks to his three receptions for 14 yards. Against Cincinnati, he tallied 15.9 fantasy points.

When will Najee Harris return?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

Appearing on the injury report on a short week puts Najee Harris' playing streak in limbo. But a clearer picture of his status will appear after the Steelers give an update on him after their practice on Wednesday. He could play against the Patriots even if he is a limited participant during scrimmages.

With Pittsburgh still in the playoff picture, a healthy Harris could be the focal point of their offense, especially with Kenny Pickett sidelined by an ankle injury. Having a solid run game can help Mitch Trubisky manage the game better against a defense that has limited opponents to ten points or less in their last three games.

If Harris plays, it's noteworthy that the Patriots are the third-best team in stopping the run, allowing only 88.7 rushing yards per game. They also surrender 17.4 fantasy points per game to running backs, ranking 17th through Week 13.