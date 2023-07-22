Who is Kenny Dillingham's wife, Briana? Taking a closer look at the personal life of the Arizona State coach

Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is the youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and he's also a family man. His wife, Briana, is a key part of his support system, and she's been there for him every step of the way on his journey to becoming a head coach.

Kenny reportedly met Briana during his senior year at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was then in her junior year. As fate would have it, the two enrolled at Arizona State University after their high school education.

The two started dating at Arizona State. While Briana Plimpton was a member of the varsity dance team, Kenny Dillingham joined the football team as a student assistant under the then-ASU coach Todd Graham.

Briana and Kenny got married in 2018, and the union has produced a son, Kent. Briana is a stay-at-home mom and a huge supporter of Kenny's career.

Briana on Kenny Dillingham's coaching brilliance and Arizona State's dream

Kenny Dillingham started his coaching career at the age of 17 after tearing his ACL during his senior year at high school. Since they became friends, Briana has always been amazed by the dedication he has committed to the job.

One area that amazes her the most is his mathematical brilliance. This helps the Sun Devils coach analyze statistics quickly.

“You listen to him walk through how his brain his working and you’re like, ‘I don’t get how that adds up. He can do crazy math. Crazy,'" Briana said.

Kenny Dillingham has always possessed the dream to one day become the head coach of Arizona State. He once told Todd Graham during his days as a student that he wanted to have his job one day. Briana confirmed how unreal it was for the dream to have come into reality.

“Literally, from day one," Briana said. "I don’t even think he was an assistant yet and he would talk to me about it. To have the opportunity to do it now is absolutely unreal.”

Dillingham proceeds to his first season in charge of Arizona State in the upcoming season after replacing Herm Edwards. The young coach will hope to get the ground running as fast as possible as he looks to make a name for himself in college football.

