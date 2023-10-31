Who is Lainey Wilson? All about College Gameday Singer

Lainey Wilson is a rising star in country music who has taken the country by storm after being in the spotlight for singing ESPN's updated version of the iconic College GameDay theme song titled ‘Comin' to Your City’.

The song made its debut during the first week's episode of the show before the matchup between South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels. It's a fresh rendition that replaces the long-standing version by Big & Rich.

Who is Lainey Wilson?

Lainey Wilson was born on May 19, 1992, in Baskin, Louisiana. She showed an early passion for music and began performing at a young age.

To chase her dreams in the country music industry, she relocated to Nashville, Tennessee and in 2014, released her self-titled debut album. Two years later, she followed that up with her second album, released under the Lone Chief label.

In 2019, Wilson's EP introduced the hit song 'Things a Man Oughta Know'. This track proved to be a game-changer for Lainey Wilson. It topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart as a single in 2020.

The singer became the voice of College GameDay before the start of 2023 college football season. In this new theme song, she has collaborated with Darius Rucker and the rock band, The Cadillac Three.

Wilson expressed her excitement in a video shared by ESPN, saying:

"It means a lot to be the voice of 'College GameDay,' and I'll tell you what, I've got some very impressed family members now. When I called and I told them about this, they said, 'Alright, she's really doing something now."

Music is not Wilson's forte. In addition to her music career, she made her acting debut in 2022 with the popular TV series ‘Yellowstone’, playing the part of ‘Abby’. The TV show also promotes her musical journey.

The singer released two more studio albums, ‘Sayin' What I'm Thinking’ in 2021 and ‘Bell Bottom Country’ in 2022.

Being chosen as a part of the College GameDay theme song is a matter of pride for the 31-year-old. The opportunity will likely propel her career to even greater heights in the future.

What is the new college gameday song?

The new College GameDay theme song for 2023 is ‘Comin' to Your City’. This year, the song was performed by Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three.

It's a fresh take on the famous tune that was originally made popular by the country duo Big & Rich.

Big & Rich had been the voices of ESPN's ‘College GameDay’ for over a decade and a half until the torch was passed on for the 2023 college football season.