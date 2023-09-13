Darius Rucker Starting Fires 2024 UK and Ireland Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, & more

American singer-songwriter Darius Rucker has announced a "Starting Fires Tour" across the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024. This highly anticipated tour will feature a string of performances in some iconic cities, including London, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast, and more.

Also, Darius Rucker is gearing up to release his eagerly anticipated new album, Carolyn's Boy, on October 6, 2023. This album holds a special place in his heart, as it is inspired by the profound influence of his mother, Carolyn.

In 2022, Darius Rucker delivered a headline performance at the C2C Festival. On his upcoming tour, he's set to enchant audiences with his timeless classics, such as Wagon Wheel, Come Back Song, and For the First Time.

Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the singer's social media account to stay updated about the tour.

Daris Rucker's Starting Fires 2024 UK and Ireland tour will begin in Manchester and end in Belfast

Darius Rucker will kick off the tour with his Manchester concert, scheduled for April 27, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will wrap up his tour with a show in Belfast on May 11, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

April 27, 2024 - Manchester O2 Apollo

April 28, 2024 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

April 30, 2024 - Birmingham O2 Academy

May 1, 2024 - Bristol Beacon

May 3, 2024 - London Eventim Apollo

May 5, 2024 - Leeds O2 Academy

May 6, 2024 - Glasgow O2 Academy

May 9, 2024 - Dublin Olympia Theatre

May 11, 2024 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

Darius Rucker has three Grammy awards to his name

Darius Rucker is an American singer and musician who became famous in the mid-1990s as the lead singer of a band called Hootie & the Blowfish. He's also a guitarist and songwriter. Rucker was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and he loved listening to artists like Otis Redding, Al Green, and Gladys Knight when he was growing up. These R&B musicians inspired his band's music.

After Hootie & the Blowfish took a break in 1998, Darius Rucker started a solo career. He wanted to release an album called The Return of Mongo Slade in 2001, but he had to change his plans due to contract issues. Eventually, he released a different album in 2002 called Back to Then, which had a smooth R&B vibe with guest appearances from artists like Jill Scott and Snoop Dogg.

Darius went back to his band for a while but then returned to his solo career, this time trying out country music. His 2008 album Learn to Live was a big hit in the country music world. It had songs like Don't Think I Don't Think About It that topped the country music charts. He continued to make successful country albums like Charleston, SC 1966 and True Believers.

Besides his country music career, Darius also released holiday music and collaborated with his old band, Hootie & the Blowfish. They even celebrated their 25th anniversary with a tour in 2019 and released a new album called Imperfect Circle.

In 2020, Darius Rucker returned with a country hit called Beers and Sunshine, and he followed it with more songs. In 2023, he will release his sixth solo album, Carolyn’s Boy, named after his mother. He's had a long and successful career in music, exploring different genres and making fans worldwide enjoy his music.