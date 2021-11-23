Who is Omari Alexander? College football player killed in off-campus shooting

Omari Alexander, a sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found deceased on Saturday in an off-campus shooting. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle. There was an attempt to provide medical aid to Omari Alexander, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Hickory Police Department, they responded to shots fired at the parking lot of the Civitan Court Apartments on 17th Avenue NE. Police arrived just prior to 1:00 AM on Saturday morning and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Omari Alexander was found inside the vehicle, in the driver's seat. The car's engine was idling and Alexander was unresponsive.

The apartment complex is off the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. It's a rather isolated area according to pictures and lies on the outskirts of of the town.

Omari Alexander was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina and a tight end on the football team, standing 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears played in the first round of the Division ll playoffs Saturday night in a losing effort against Boise State.

Lenoir-Rhyne University posted on Twitter that the school is grieving the loss of 19-year-old Omari Alexander. The University has no further comment on the shooting at this time, out of respect for Alexander's family.

The Hickory Police Department stated they have no information or leads on a possible suspect of the shooting to be released to the public at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting and death of Omari Alexander is urged to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

This is not the first tragic incident in the world of football recently. Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is facing felony rape charges for an incident back in October. 19-year-old Hunter Nicely of Carroll College was arrested for a DUI car crash that killed a fellow student earlier this week. Former NFL and AAF star Zac Stacy is facing more than 15 years in prison for felony charges of assault. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is facing serious prison time for a DUI car crash resulting in a death.

