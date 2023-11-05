Who is Savannah Chrisley dating? More about American reality TV star's relationship status and latest activities on social media

Savannah Chrisley announced her romantic relationship with former Auburn snapper Robert Shiver during an episode of the "Viall Files" podcast in September. Shiver finally debuted on her Instagram page on Saturday after the reality television star made a post of them.

The Instagram post shared by Chrisley this weekend included a heartwarming photo of her looking affectionately at Shiver, followed by additional pictures capturing the moment they leaned in for a kiss. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star captioned the post with:

“Sometimes… it just works ❤️ #THTD”

An attempt on Robert Shivers’ life

Before they announced the relationship, Shiver was on the news for what could have been a tragic event in the Bahamas. Shiver's wife allegedly conspired with her Bahamian lover to assassinate him. Savannah Chrisley jokingly mentioned this during his appearance on "Viall Files."

“This guy I’m talking to, his wife tried to kill him. It’s fine. It was a thing. He’s a normal person, and I love it,” joked Chrisley.

However, the plot was unearthed by the police while investigating a different crime. It was reported that Robert Shiver was attempting to file a divorce with his wife before the alleged plot to kill the former college football player came to light.

Lindsay Shiver, her Bahamian lover and the alleged hitman have already made an appearance in Bahamian court and are scheduled to make further appearances at a later date as the police investigation continues. They are to remain in custody until the next court appearance.

Nonetheless, Robert Shiver has moved on from the relationship and now finds peace with Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley's media career and beyond

Savannah Chrisley is a renowned reality television personality and media figure who gained fame in the American television scene by appearing on the USA Network's "Chrisley Knows Best" series. This show, which included both of her parents, was broadcast from 2014 to 2021.

She also enjoyed popularity on the "Chrisley Knows Best" spinoff series titled "Growing Up Chrisley," which aired on the USA Network from 2019 to 2021. Although she hasn't pursued a career in professional acting, she did make a cameo appearance in the made-for-television movie "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens."

Chrisley had also made a notable guest appearance on the television series "Royal Pains" in 2009. In addition to her reality TV career, she has been successful in a few business ventures over the years. She owns several clothing lines as well as a real estate company.