College football media days kick off this week, and with these media sessions, a flurry of action and topics will be discussed with the college football game in flux as much as we have ever seen. The ACC has not felt the impact to the degree of other conferences, with college football expansion shifting the landscape daily.

The elephant in the room is the sense that the SEC and Big Ten are eyeing several teams in the ACC for additional expansion beyond 2024. Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, and Florida State are options to depart from the ACC.

All hope is not lost ACC fans, as the conference has an air-tight contract, and it will be difficult, albeit not impossible, for teams to exit. At least for now, the ACC remains on sturdy ground. Let's look closer at what we expect during the ACC Football Kickoff.

When is the ACC Football Kickoff?

ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina

For the first time, the ACC has decided to expand its annual ACC Football Kickoff to a three-day event, from Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, July 27. The event takes place at The Westin, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. For those unable to attend, the event will be covered live by the ACC Network.

"ACC Football Kickoff is one of our league's signature events, and we look forward to this year's event and its expanded coverage," said Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner.

Phillips will kick off the event on Tuesday, July 25, where I'm sure he will field several questions regarding college football expansion.

Who will be in attendance during the ACC Football Kickoff?

Aside from ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, there have been no official announcements surrounding the attendees. Looking back at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, we can draw a few conclusions.

Like other college football conferences, the team's head coach is front and center, so expect the same in 2023. Each ACC team brought three student-athletes to represent the University. These events could expand, but this at least provides us with a jumping-off point.

Given that, we know which teams are assigned to which day, here is what the ACC Football Kickoff agenda could look like:

Tuesday, July 25th

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key

Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers

Wednesday, July 26th

Duke Head Coach Mike Elko

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell

Pittsburgh Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry

Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott

Florida State QB Jordan Travis

I would be shocked if the Seminoles didn't bring the dark horse Heisman candidate, who coincidentally attended last year's event.

Thursday, July 27th

Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney

North Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown

NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren

Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

The Tar Heels may bring in the upperclassmen for this event, but Drake Maye was one of the best players in the country last season. He has earned the right to attend and could be out the door after the 2023 season and off to the 2024 NFL draft.

What questions will the media ask at the ACC Football Kickoff?

Florida v Florida State

College football expansion has to be at the top of the list. With the shakeup and controversy that has occurred in all of the conferences aside from the ACC, expect the coaches and ACC commissioner to take the high road and avoid the topic as much as possible. With the Big Ten and SEC in an arms race, the top echelon of the ACC remains the most coveted program out there.

The expansion of the College Football Playoff will likely also be a heavily discussed matter. The conference media days are only the beginning as teams campaign and jockey for position in the college football hierarchy.

