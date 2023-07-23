Why did Florida A&M HC suspend all football activities? Coach Willie Simmons released a detailed statement 

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons has suspended all football-related activities in response to another controversy within the program. Following the release of an unauthorized rap video, which was filmed in the team's locker room and featured explicit lyrics.

The rap video "Send A Blitz" by Real Boston Richey appeared on YouTube on Friday afternoon and has so far gained more than 100,000 views. It came as a surprise to many, including Willie Simmons, that it was shot in the Rattlers locker room at Galimore Powell Field House.

Willie Simmons, however, reveals an internal investigation is underway to identify the individuals responsible for authorizing the use of the facility and licensed apparel. This usage is being scrutinized as it may potentially violate the university's branding and licensing agreements.

John Carvalho 🇺🇦 @John_P_Carvalho You'll have to find the NSFW Real Boston Richey rap video shot in the Florida A&M locker room somewhere else, but WOW. How did that happen without (apparently) anyone in athletics knowing? The head coach has suspended all football activities as a result. pic.twitter.com/SYrSsd8W9S

Coach Willie Simmons's full statement:

Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Power Fieldhouse without proper authorization.

The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.

Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expression, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University's image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice.

It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green, and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. They will all learn from this mishap, and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.

The video could put Nike and Florida A&M at odds

The release of the rap video has brought in a new series of turmoil within the Rattlers athletic department. More importantly, it holds a huge probability of ruining the relationship it has started to build with apparel supplier Nike after the unauthorized usage.

Florida A&M sealed a six-year contract with Nike and Lebron James' branding to provide apparel and gear for 14 sports programs as well as the marching band. As part of this collaboration, Lebron James recently launched the FAMU APB x Lebron XX sneakers in June.

As of the current information available, neither Nike nor Lebron James has released any statement regarding the video incident. However, it is believed that there will be a higher demand for accountability from the school if the deal doesn’t end up being terminated.

Willie Simmons' disciplinary measure has, nonetheless, showcased the university's commitment to ensuring the right thing is done.

