FAMU x APB x Nike LeBron 20 sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike is connecting with the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and the Whitaker Group-owned retailer APB label to launch a brand-new sneaker pack. The pack will feature two brand-new makeovers of the LeBron 20 sneaker model in Florida A&M University's color schemes.

Nike is adding to its already extensive sneaker lineage in collaboration with the legendary basketball player LeBron James by adding new colorways to LeBron 20 silhouette. The dynamic duo's sneaker lineage collaborated with Florida A&M University and its college athletic department in 2021 for a six-year partnership.

As part of the partnership, the duo is releasing LeBron 20 sneaker pack featuring "Safety Orange" and "Coconut Milk" colorways. An official release date for the collaborative sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will release via the e-commerce site of APB, Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on May 9, 2023.

More about upcoming FAMU x APB x Nike LeBron 20 sneaker pack

Upcoming FAMU x APB x Nike LeBron 20 sneaker pack (Image via @karatekicks23 / Twitter)

Nike has often collaborated with multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The collaboration has result in some of the most coveted releases in recent years. FAMU is one of the most frequent collaborators of the HBCU group.

Nike and LeBron joined forces with FAMU, making it the first school to be sponsored by LeBron James' signature line. After dropping multiple PEs over silhouettes like LeBron 18, LeBron 20, "Green" and "Black" LeBron 7 Dunks, the duo is connecting with APB to produce a two-piece sneaker pack.

The pack features two colorways, i.e. "Safety Orange" and "Coconut Milk," both of which are clad in Florida A&M University's color scheme. The upper of both sneakers come constructed in an-all leather build with a mix of mesh panels on the tongue.

The "Safety Orange" colorway comes clad in a "Peach Cream/ Safety Orange/ Stadium Green/ Coconut Milk/ Black" color scheme. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of pebbled leather material. Most of the upper is covered in orange hue, with the rest of the colors acting as contrasting panels.

The second shoe, i.e. "Coconut Milk" colorway comes clad in a "Coconut Milk/ Electric Algae/ Vivid Orange/ Sesame / Mica Green/ Phantom" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of faux snakeskin leather. The upper is mostly covered in a coconut milk-neutral hue, with the rest hues acting as panels.

Both sneakers feature double-stacked swooshes on the lateral profile, which are covered in FAMU hues.

The topmost stacked swoosh features a snakeskin-like texture. Nods to the school are given via “All Points Bulletin” debossed text on the right tongues, “A&M” heel patches, and FAMU’s snake and APB logo detail on the insoles.

The look is finished off with a two-toned foam midsole and monochromatic rubber outsole. The sneaker pack is slated to release via the site of involved labels on May 9, 2023, for a retail price of $200.

