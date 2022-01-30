“Six in a row like we’re King James” - Florida A&M Athletics pay tribute to LeBron James after registering their longest win streak since 07-08

The Florida A&M Rattlers men's basketball team paid tribute to NBA superstar LeBron James in their Instagram story after winning six straight games. The Rattlers, who represent the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, registered their longest winning streak since the 2007-08 season after beating Alabama 65-60 on Saturday.

On their Instagram story, FAMU Athletics shared a post-game locker room picture with a caption that read:

“Six in a row like we’re King James”

FAMU Athletics pay homage to LeBron James

James, a four-time NBA champion and active social media user, quickly reshared the story on his account. His accompanying caption below the story was a clear indication that the 18-time NBA All-Star was hyped over the Rattlers' celebration story.

James reshared FAMU Athletics' Instagram story

Currently ranked first in the Southwest Athletic Conference season, FAMU is coached by Robert McCullum. Senior MJ Randolph scored a team-high 16 points in the game along with four rebounds. Meanwhile, junior Johnny Brown came off the bench and shot 80% from downtown, converting four of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

LeBron James may not be having as good a season as FAMU

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

The LA Lakers, led by James, have struggled a lot this entire season. They stand 9th in the Western Conference with a 24-26 record. LeBron James, although not winning, has been putting up exceptional numbers this season. He is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 ssists per game.

He has also developed into a substantial threat from beyond the arc and is averaging 2.8 threes per game. At the same time, James is shooting 52.2% from the field, which is comparable to his peak seasons with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unlike the Rattlers, however, the Lakers are yet to win six games in a row. In fact, their best winning streak of the season has only been four. Frank Vogel, who has beared the brunt of most of the criticism, has been unable to achieve the desired results this season.

In the off-season, the Lakers brought together three of the biggest names in the league. Anthony Davis, who had already won a championship with James, combined with Russell Westbrook and James made the team fearsome on paper. The season that has followed since then has proved otherwise, with James being the only one of the Lakers "Big 3" named as an All-Star game starter this year.

The trio have largely been unsuccessful in registering wins. Davis has been hampered by injuries this season and has missed 21 games thus far. In his absence, the Lakers' interior defense has been left particularly weak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Westbrook, despite registering satisfactory numbers of 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists a game, has also been criticized. In part due to his high percentage of turnovers, with 206 the most in the league this season and his relatively low scoring output and inefficiency in crucial games.

Edited by David Nyland