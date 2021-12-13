“Me being able to highlight HBCU is something I have always thought about” - LeBron James’ collaboration with FAMU a representation of his love for his community

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Nike entered a six-year deal with Florida A&M University in March this year. The partnership will see LBJ's signature logo featured on the Rattlers' athletic apparel.

Although many thought the deal only covers branding on apparel, there have been sightings of LeBron James 19 FAMU exclusive sneakers upon unveiling. A partnership of this magnitude is undoubtedly historic, as the Rattlers are the first college team to use the four-time NBA champ's branding.

The uniforms have been released since November, but a promotional video was recently posted on social media, with LeBron James making an appearance.

The video was dropped on FAMU Athletics' official Instagram page, and James shared it on his story. In the video, the LA Lakers superstar said:

"Me being able to highlight the HBCU is something I've always thought about. Being able to partner with Nike, and partner with FAMU. It's all about empowering your community, empowering individuals, understanding what the word community means, and just having that school pride."

"I hope for the future of the partnership as we continue to build. And not only the kids that's at FAMU get the benefit from this but the kids of the future and the kids of the past, and just give them a platform to use. I love everything about it."

With the collaboration only being in its first year, there'll be more to come from Nike and LeBron James. The NBA star's love for empowering his community is unwavering, and what better way to do it than through the youth?

LeBron James has always played a role in community development

LeBron James addresses the media after the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School on July 30, 2018, in Akron, Ohio

LeBron James has continued to perform at a high level in his 19th year in the NBA. While watching him play basketball is a thing of beauty, his work off the court is also commendable.

Many athletes give back to their communities, but it is almost like a second job for LeBron James, as he is personally vested in it. Perhaps his most fulfilling project is the I Promise School for underperforming elementary and middle school students.

The school is located in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and has been in the works since 2016. He renovated a former McDonald's office building for the school and opened it in 2018.

The LeBron James foundation has also taken on some of these community projects outside of Akron and is looking to help as many underprivileged communities as possible.

One such project is the East Harlem Center for Living and Learning in Manhattan. The project provided 89 affordable housing units, office space, and the Dream Charter School for 500 students from kindergarten through the eighth grade.

Despite the amount of time he invests in these projects, LeBron James continues to rally the LA Lakers to victories every other night.

NBA @NBA



✨ 30 points

✨ 11 boards

✨ 10 dimes

✨ 3 blocks What a night for @KingJames in the @Lakers win.✨ 30 points✨ 11 boards✨ 10 dimes✨ 3 blocks What a night for @KingJames in the @Lakers win.✨ 30 points✨ 11 boards✨ 10 dimes✨ 3 blocks https://t.co/oxl4ZM46GH

It has been an incredible run for LeBron James, who has recorded six 30-point games in his last eight outings in the NBA. The Lakers have struggled this season and currently have a 15-13 record. However, with James on the team, they are 10-6.

