The Rose Bowl stadium is one of the greatest college and historic college football venues. It hosts the postseason football game of the same name, The Rose Bowl. It is traditionally held on Jan. 1 (the game is played on Jan. 2 if it’s a Sunday) after the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The stadium was commissioned and is maintained by the Tournament of Roses.

Why is the Rose Bowl called ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’?

The Rose Bowl has the distinguished title of ‘Granddaddy of Them All’ as it is the oldest bowl game in college football history. The first game itself was played in 1902. The Rose Bowl stadium was built in 1922. The term “bowl game” is derived from the name Rose Bowl since the stadium has a bowl-style design. It also has the record for the highest attendance of a bowl game since 1945.

Rose Bowl Stadium has only not hosted the bowl game in two instances. In 1942, the game was moved to Duke University due to security concerns, as the Pearl Harbor Attacks occurred a few weeks before. In 2021, it was moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as California’s COVID-19 event restrictions prohibited fan attendance.

Who coined the phrase ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’?

Broadcaster Keith Jackson coined the name ‘Granddaddy of Them All.’ As a broadcaster, he announced 15 Rose Bowls. He is also credited for giving Michigan Stadium the moniker of “The Big House.”

What was the Rose Bowl originally called?

The Rose Bowl was originally called the ‘Tournament East-West football game.’ It was played at Tournament Park near the California Institute of Technology campus. The inaugural game featured Head Coach Fielding H. Yost’s dominating 1901 Michigan team, representing the East, battling Stanford University, representing the West. Michigan won by blowout by a score of 49–0 after Stanford quit in the third quarter. Thus, Michigan finished the season 11–0 and was crowned the national champion.

The national title is not on the line in the Rose Bowl this year alone, as it is hosting a semifinal game for the College Football Playoff. The winner between Michigan and Alabama will face the winner of Texas versus Washington in the national championship.

