Will Arch Manning start as Texas QB vs. Alabama? Exploring the young QB's lineage

The Manning family is famous for producing signal-callers of the highest quality. There could be another entry into the storied history of the family at the position. Enter Arch Manning, the son of the oldest and less well-known of the Manning brothers, Cooper Manning.

Arch Manning is a freshman quarterback for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns. His father was a highly-rated recruit at wide receiver by Ole Miss, his grandfather's alma mater, but he had his playing years cut short due to spinal stenosis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Some people had been wondering if due to his famous lineage, Manning would get a shot at the starting position. Nonetheless, Sarkisian dispelled any such notion in the spring:

"I think it's pretty clear to say Quinn's (Quinn Ewers) our starting quarterback, and we feel very good about that."

So, we recommend you not to get your hopes high of seeing the young signal-caller playing versus Alabama in Week 2.

Nonetheless, it's almost certain that Manning will get a shot at the starting gig in future seasons. He is a five-star recruit who was ranked as Texas' best player in its 2023 recruitment class, according to 247Sports.

Who is Arch Manning related to?

The family patriarch Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather, is an Ole Miss legend, having played with them in the late 1960s. He was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 1969. His NFL career, while far quieter than his sons' careers, earned him a place in the Saints Ring of Honor.

Arch's uncle, Eli, also played for the Rebels, while his older uncle, Peyton, betrayed family traditions and attended the University of Tennessee. Both were the first picks of their draft years and had stellar NFL careers, with Peyton having more of a GOAT status than Eli.

Eli led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories versus Tom Brady's Patriots. Peyton also won two Super Bowls, one with the Colts and another one with the Broncos.

This might weigh on Arch's shoulders, having such storied forebearers, especially with comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame uncle Peyton Manning sure to arise if he has a successful college career.

But for now, those comparisons will need to wait, as the Manning kid won't be the starter yet for the Longhorns.