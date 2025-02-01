"You are the blueprint": Former NFL CB shows gratitude to Coach Prime after taking on Mississippi Valley State role

Coach Prime's successes with Jackson State are well documented. The former professional football legend started his coaching career with the Tigers and did well, earning himself a new gig with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Amid his successes, college football is now looking for the next "Coach Prime" to take their programs to the next level. Mississippi Valley State has taken a leaf from Jackson State's book and employed Terrell Buckley as its new head coach.

Upon hearing the news, Coach Prime took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Buckley.

Coach Prime posted,

"@MSValleyFB Proud of u my brother! @27TBuck"

Buckley responded to the legend by posting:

"Thank you, brother! Proud of you, too. Thanks for the support. You are the blueprint 🦾🔥"

Will Terrell Buckley have a similar impact as Coach Prime?

Coach Prime made the Colorado Buffaloes the most feared team in the HCBU. The outspoken head coach was a master prospect recruiter and an impressive talent developer at JSU.

Following a brief stint at Jackson State, Coach Prime took the Colorado Buffaloes from the doldrums of college football to become a Top 25 ranked team in the nation. Hence, Terrell Buckley has quite a lot of tasks ahead of him.

Buckley must get his team to win games, as their 1-11 record in the 2024 college football season will not cut it. He'll need to coach the Delta Devils so that their form will do a complete 360° in upcoming seasons.

What does Terrell Buckley bring to Mississippi Valley State?

Terrell Buckley is an inspired hire by the Delta Devils. He has played the game and recently coached positional teams at Akron, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

Buckley brings phenomenal experience to the Mississippi Valley State locker room, which will be necessary during key matchups in 2025 and beyond. Furthermore, his status as a college football Hall of Famer has the potential to do wonders for the school's recruitment (similar to Coach Prime's back when he coached Jackson State).

Also, it's essential to know that this is Buckley's second job as a head coach but first in college football. He coached the Orlando Guardians of the XFL but won no significant honors with the team.

