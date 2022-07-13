10 things to know about the Riddler's daughter Enigma from DC Comics

The Riddler is one of the fiercest foes in the rogues' gallery of the Dark Knight. The villain has brought Batman and the heroes of Gotham to their knees numerous times, be it in the panels of Batman: Zero Year or War of Jokes and Riddles.

While introduced to readers as Edward Nygma aka E. Nygma, a name filled with riddles and puns, Nygma was later renamed Edward Nashton following the consequences of Crisis on Infinite Earth. This left the title of Enigma vacant in the original continuity of DC Comics.

Enigma was later claimed by none other than the Riddler’s own daughter. While many super-villain kids have emerged to take up the family business in DC Comics, Nashton’s daughter Enigma is relatively unknown.

1) Enigma’s first appearance in Teen Titans in 2006

Enigma made her first appearance in Teen Titans Vol 3 #38, published in September 2006. Created by Geoff Johns and Carlos Ferreira, she was introduced just a year after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earth.

2) Edward Nashton is the supposed father of Enigma

Like father, like daughter. Enigma dons a costume filled with question marks. She also speaks in riddles and can be credited with humor slightly better than her dry-witted father. She is also known to wield a question mark can.

Enigma’s real parentage was revealed post her tryst with Teen Titans. The Riddler and Enigma were a dangerous duo, but it was never revealed if Nashton was truly the father of Enigma. Their relationship was accepted based on the claim of the conniving trickster Nashton himself.

3) Enigma began her career as a Teen Titan

During her initial appearances, Enigma was portrayed as a member of DC Comics' Teen Titans.

Teen Titans #38 marked her cameo in the list of Titans. She was seen for the first time talking with fellow Titans in Teen Titans #42. However, the team was unaware of the fact that Enigma was mentored by Death Stroke, aka Slade Wilson, the main antagonist of the Titans and the arch enemy of Batman. Not a lot is revealed about the character in the comics.

4) Enigma had a complicated relationship with her father

Enigma was featured as Teen Titan along with Duela Dent. New readers tried to interpret why the kids of two famous Bat-villains joined Teen Titans. It was later revealed that Enigma had joined Teen Titans only to gain the attention of her father Edward Nashton.

5) Enigma betrayed the Titans to join Titans East

Teen Titans #43 saw Enigma join forces with Death Stroke and become part of Titans East, a notorious band of superheroes and villains under the leadership of Wilson. Along with Sun Girl, Kid Crusader, Inertia, Batgirl, and Duela Dent, Enigma clashed against the Titans in Louisiana.

#43 and #44 saw Enigma and Titans East kill Bombshell, and defeat Cyborg and Miss Martian. Enigma’s evil side also came through as she tortured Raven along with Duela.

6) Enigma and Duela Dent were BFFs (sort of)

Duela Dent was the daughter of Three-Face, aka Evelyn Dent, and Jokester, the Joker of a different universe. She joined Teen Titans along with Enigma and went on to become a part of Titans East alongside her.

The two were inseparable, or so it seems in the limited time they spent together torturing Raven. Duela was later tricked by Raven as she joined the Titans and defeated Enigma.

7) The father-daughter duo beat down Dick Grayson

Enigma’s claim to fame was Batman #705- Eye of the Beholder, Part Two: See No Evil, which was released in February 2011. The comic book by Tony S. Daniel featured a classic murder mystery. While Nightwing aka Dick Grayson was investigating a clue to a murder, he was caught off-guard in a flash-bang, leaving him stunned.

The comic introduced Enigma and Riddler together as they beat Dick Grayson to a pulp. The next issue Batman #706 saw Damian Wayne popping in to rescue Nightwing but he was made fun of by Enigma and Nashton as the duo escaped.

8) Enigma is a pro at escaping Dick Grayson’s clutches

In Batman #711, Nashton and Nigma kidnapped Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. He tried to overpower his path to freedom but his plans were foiled by Enigma. The loyal daughter even fought the niece of mobster Mario Falcone, Kitrina Falcone, aka Catgirl.

She shot Catgirl and was about to kill her when Nightwing dropped in. Nightwing apprehended Enigma but she slyly escaped when he was distracted.

9) What's purple and green and bleeds profusely?

Tony S. Daniel’s Batman #712 marked the final appearance of Enigma. The issue sees Riddler and Enigma breaking into Falcone’s mansion. The two tore the place down in search of Riddler’s link to the past.

However, Enigma expected gold and riches from the mansion. The infuriated Riddler puts forth a final puzzle for Enigma- what’s purple and green and bleeds profusely? Before Enigma could answer, Riddler hit her and never stopped. The panel only showcased the screaming Enigma, who was never seen again in DC Comics.

10) A version of Enigma served as a baddie in Batwoman

CW’s not-so-successful show Batwoman saw Enigma take the reigns in the second season. Introduced in Season 2 Episode 9, titled Rule #1, Laura Mennell’s take on Enigma, aka Evelyn Rhyme, was different from the comic books. She was a hypnotist who could influence people’s minds with drugs and hypnotic keywords.

The character was not well received by the audience. She was later killed by Ocean, who snapped her neck.

