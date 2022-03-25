5 coolest Batman suits, ranked

Batman is one of the coolest superheroes of not just DC comics but the entire superhero genre. Dressed in all black, there is no doubt that Dark Knight is a fashion icon. From edgy teenagers to nerdy adults, everyone seems to be digging his look. Black cowls with protruding ears, bright bat symbol, hi-tech gadgets, and fancy utility belt, everything about his costume looks cool.

However, in the last eight decades, the Dark Knight has changed his fashion many times. Sometimes for efficiency, sometimes to give bad guys a beating, other times to just look neat. Comic books, TV shows, movies and games combined, Gotham's hero's wardrobe has more than 85 different bat suits. This list will rank the top 5 coolest Batman suits out of all of them.

Top 5 Batman suits of all time include the Powered Batsuit, Batman Beyond, and more

5) Powered Batsuit

Frank Miller's armor suit will be one of the Batman outfits Affleck wears. This is what the full costume looks like:

Legendary comic book writer Frank Miller designed this suit in The Dark Knight Returns graphic novel in 1986. On Earth-31, 55-year-old Bruce Wayne donned the Exoframe Powered Batsuit to take down the Man of Steel. The mechanized Batsuit exponentially increases the strength and durability of the wearer.

The gray hunky suit not only looks cool but is also equipped with gadgets and technology like sound wave gun and power cables to redirect electricity to its gauntlets.

The suit inspired Zack Snyder to make his own version of the mechanized Batsuit in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both in the movie and comic, the Caped Crusader used this suit to beat Superman to a pulp.

4) Hellbat armor

The Hellbat armor is probably my favorite special suit in the bat catalogue

Hellbat Armor is one of the most iconic, as well as the most powerful armor, in Batman’s arsenal. The design of this suit is absolutely radical and fans screamed in excitement when they first saw this suit in Batman and Robin Vol 2 #33.

Even the backstory of this armor is epic. It was shown in the comics that Superman, Flash, Cyborg, and other core members of the Justice League forged the suit on the sun.

The Dark Knight can only access the suit with the permission of the Justice League since the suit works on the metabolism of the wearer, meaning the suit literally kills its wearer little by little. The Dark Knight donned this suit in a battle with Darkseid on Apokolips. He almost survived the wrath of Darkseid.

3) Batman Beyond

Thread of Batman Beyond's coolest suit abilities

The Future Knight has a costume that makes fans drool. The all-black, red logo, and full-face mask make this Dark Knight look not just mysterious, but also magnificent. The last suit in the Caped Crusader’s wardrobe was designed by Bruce Wayne and worn by his successor Terry McGinn. The Dark Knight made sure he looked cool while kicking the villains' butt.

The hi-tech suit is equipped with various gadgets like retractable wings, rocket boots, retractable claws, a cloaking device that turns the wearer invisible, and an arsenal of weapons. The futuristic suit was fire and bulletproof. After years of crime-fighting, Bruce Wayne made sure that the Beyond Suit had zero weaknesses.

2) Batman Arkham Knight Suit

There is something oddly satisfying about the Arkham Knight suit, the interconnected metal plates, the dark glistening cape, and the mechanical cowl that makes every gamer feel like the masked vigilante himself. Introduced in the fourth installment of the Arkham series games, the Arkham Knight suit is an upgrade to the old Arkham suit.

The suit aids the wearer in fluid movements and responsive counters to melee attacks. The Arkham suit can also withstand 6 Gs of acceleration, which means the Caped Crusader can glide faster and with more ease compared to his old Batsuit.

1) Batman Rebirth Batsuit

This is such a perfect drawing of Batman's Rebirth suit and I'm absolutely loving it.



• Art by Clay Mann 🦇

In eighty years of comic book appearances, Batman has sported tons of costumes, some in all black, a few in shades of gray, and others in a hue of deep blue. Just as everyone was expecting monotonous shades of the bat, DC hit the fans with the best version of Batsuit.

The most crucial change the artists implemented in the rebirth Batsuit was that they removed the infamous external trunks sported over the gray pants. The rebirth suit looks efficient, realistic yet minimalistic, and tactical. The design lost bright colors and implemented a darker hue.

The black cape, which covers the neck as well as the shoulders, has purple interiors that look classy and pleasing to the eye. Last but not least, the Bat logo has a yellow outline that looks bold as well as intimidating.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan