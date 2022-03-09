Top 5 most expensive retro Batman collectibles

As one of the most well-known characters in not only comic books but pop culture as a whole, Batman has spawned one of the most diverse and lucrative franchises. It spans comics, toys, films, and general commerce.

With such a strong bond, the Dark Knight's admirers are likely among the most devoted fans out there. As such, they are more than willing to pay top dollar for any number of retro toys that speak to the breadth of their obsession.

In this article, we have skipped contemporary collectibles and gone with five old-school toys that are highly sought after and difficult to come by.

5 Batman collectibles that are quite pricey

5) Ideal Captain Action Batman ($2,860)

Captain Action is an action figure that can transform into a variety of superheroes, including Aquaman, Spider-Man, and Superman. The most popular costume was launched in 1966. Captain Action became a staple for collectors of both figurines and caped superheroes, thanks to his numerous attachments that enhanced the entire set.

This kit includes a classic cape, cowl, utility belt, as well as a Batman sticker emblem for the bodysuit, and costs $2,860. Batarangs, bat ropes, grappling hooks, drills, flashlights, and a little two-way radio were all included in the utility belt.

4) Transogram Batmobile ($3,290)

The wheels that the Caped Crusader uses to chase and pursue his opponents are some of the most recognizable in the comic book industry. Almost every single Batmobile is illustrated or designed with its own distinctiveness, showcasing that specific director or illustrator's vision of Batman's steed.

So when Transogram, an American toy company, launched one of the earliest Batmobile toys based on the 1960s TV program, it quickly rose to the top of collector's must-have lists, with a potential worth of $3,290, depending on the condition of its packaging.

3) Ideal Batman Utility Belt ($11,000)

As previously indicated, the Ideal Toy Company has created a catalog of Bat-themed toys. The Official Utility Belt was created in parallel with the flood of other action toys that Ideal had produced, and it featured a variety of cool gadgets that the Caped Crusader was known for. Grappling Hooks, Bat-Cuffs, Bat-Flashlight, Bat-Gun, Batarang, and a Dummy Transmitter were all included.

Given that it was one of the first, if not the first toy models of the notorious utility belt, it has a far higher value than previous copies, resulting in a price of $11,000 after it was sold on the TV show Pawn Stars.

2) Marx Bagatelle Batman Game ($11,825)

This litho bagatelle game, which is basically a synonym for a pinball game, was released in 1966 by Louis Marx and Company. Like their water blaster figure, this too became a highly sought-after artifact and would go for nearly $12,000 later on.

It shows the Dynamic Duo defeating Blockbuster, as well as various opponents and allies lithographed across the backdrop. DC artist Carmine Infantino is said to have been commissioned to create the initial artwork.

1) Ideal Super Queens Batgirl ($17,925)

Comic Heroines, or Super Queens, as they are more popularly known, was released in 1967 as a follow-up to Ideal's Captain Action. It was an attempt to profit more directly from Mattel's Barbie Doll, and Supergirl, Batgirl, Mera, and Wonder Woman were the four dolls in the range.

They're the first dolls of the characters, making them insanely expensive. This rare collector's item has sold for roughly $18,000 to a fan. It measures 11.5 inches long and includes a cape, cowl, utility belt, Batarang, and a bodysuit with a Batman/Batgirl sticker emblem on it.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee