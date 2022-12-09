6 Scenes from the MCU that were irritating for fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has many amazing, awe-inducing scenes, ranging from spectacular and spellbinding to emotional and heartbreaking.

Some examples include Captain America wielding Mjolnir, Iron Man uttering his iconic "I am Iron Man" line snapping his fingers before sacrificing himself to save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man seeing his Aunt May die during Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

However, there are also a few bad apples amongst the scenes of the MCU, for a variety of reasons, from being insulting to downright awful. This listicle will look at 6 scenes that were irritating to fans and enraged them.

Disclaimer: This list purely reflects the writer's personal opinions.

6 MCU scenes that deserve some hate from viewers

1) The all-female Avengers assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame

The brief bit following Captain Marvel's destruction of Thanos' ship, Sanctuary II, is when all the female heroes rally behind her to help keep the Infinity Gauntlet away from Thanos and say "she's got help".

While it is good to back up another hero, one cannot deny how forced this scene felt. The purpose was to depict "female power," but it was done poorly and added nothing to the climax. Adding salt to the injury was the absence of the original MCU female hero Black Widow, who should have led the charge but unfortunately died before the final battle against the alternate Thanos.

2) Sam Wilson defending the Flag-Smashers' actions in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam Wilson / Captain America in a poster / artwork for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a great show, expanding upon the political atmosphere of the MCU set up by Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War. However, one scene almost ruined the show, owing to how short-sighted and ridiculous it felt.

The Flag-Smashers' ideology was sympathetic in nature, but one cannot deny that their extremism led to the deaths of many innocents.

Unfortunately, the show did not meticulously explore their plight. Moreover, Sam Wilson defending The Flag-Smashers' actions by saying they are not terrorists and telling a senator he has to do better in helping people like them shows how half-baked the whole attempt was.

3) Hulk and Black Widow at Clint Barton's homestead in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow and Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

The romance between Hulk and Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron was the idea of the film's director Joss Whedon. It was, however, one of the most controversial elements of the MCU and later, the films tried to sweep it under the rug.

Fans were understandably frustrated as the two characters lacked chemistry and preferred Black Widow with Captain America as they both had chemistry, owing to the respective actors being best friends and having worked together before.

Every minute of the scene at the homestead where Black Widow and Hulk talk about how they are both monsters and cannot have children in an attempt to connect with another felt half-baked and forced.

4) Tony Stark's birthday party in Iron Man 2

Tony Stark/Iron Man in Iron Man 2 (Image via Paramount Pictures/Marvel Studios)

MCU's Iron Man 2 is known for a lot of faults, ranging from a rushed script and the film only serving as a setup for the Avengers, to poor villains and many cringeworthy moments.

One such cringeworthy moment was Tony Stark's reckless behavior at his birthday party in his mansion, where he became completely inebriated, endangering attendants and refusing to listen to his best friend Rhodey (War Machine), needlessly fighting him.

Granted, Tony was struggling with his palladium illness at the time, but that still does not excuse his less-than-perfect actions there.

5) She-Hulk cruelly downplaying Hulk's trauma and character arc in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hated by many fans and considered to be one of the worst shows of the MCU, owing to its poor characterization of the titular character. One such example is her hypocrisy, where she hates being objectified but has no problem objectifying men she finds attractive, such as Captain America and Daredevil. There are several other problems, like a filler plot, waste of villains, etc.

However, there is one scene in the first episode that seems to boil fans' blood more than ever, which is She-Hulk claiming she can control her anger much better than her cousin Bruce (Hulk).

She did so by comparing her being catcalled in the streets to his trauma of being hunted down by the government, witnessing Thanos' snap, and losing his friends, plus his earlier suicidal tendencies. The MCU writer either clearly did not think this through or was very much deliberate in what they did.

6) The entirety of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel Studios)

Not a scene right? As the title suggests, the whole MCU film was extremely irritating to fans, thanks to its overdose of humor to the point where it undercuts serious and emotional moments.

Thor turning into a parody of himself was a visual gag that just seemed to be there without contributing anything to the story, and Gorr's formidability as a threat reduced to a cruel joke was bad, wasting both the character and Christian Bale's extraordinary acting talent and potential.

