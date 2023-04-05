7 deadly female assassins who rule the MCU

The assassins in the MCU have always been in the spotlight for obvious reasons. In a world saturated with superpowered beings and over-the-top abilities, they have always used their limited abilities to their ultimate efficiency to fulfill their objectives.

The things that set assassins apart from other heroes or villains is that they are always extremely efficient and quick in their jobs. They don't overdo it and try to maintain stealth, making it that much harder for their foes to counter. Also, they do not always have some absolute powers which can overpower an enemy, making things even more interesting.

In this article, we will list out some of our favorite female assassins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These characters have made a spot for themselves in the franchise with their talent to kill and are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Domino, Ghost, and 5 other female assassins in the MCU you wouldn't want coming after you

1) Domino

Domino in Deadpool 2 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Domino arguably ranks among the best of Marvel Cinematic Universe's assassins and for a pretty good reason. Played by Zazie Beetz, the character appeared in the MCU in Deadpool 2.

The mutant mercenary holds the power of luck on her side and has the innate ability to manipulate probability to her own benefit. Other than that, she is also a master of martial arts and can accurately shoot targets from a long distance because of her luck.

Her ability gives her the edge in almost all situations, making her one of the best assassins for any job. She can flawlessly execute a job without worrying too much as everything works in her favor. Her only weakness could be something of such a huge scale that escaping it would be impossible and not improbable.

2) Gamora

Gamora (Image via Marvel)

Before joining Peter Quill's crew as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora was the adopted daughter of the Mad Titan, Thanos, and was trained from an early age to be an intergalactic assassin.

She was highly proficient in different types of combat and also possessed superhuman strength, agility, and healing. However, since none of her powers are absolute, she could be overpowered by a more experienced and powerful enemy.

Zoe Saldana played the character for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and has become a steady part of the large MCU family. She will be returning to screens in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set to release on May 5, 2023.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (Image via Marvel)

Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff is one of the original Avengers introduced in the MCU. Played by the stunning Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow made her first appearance in Iron Man 2 (2010) and continued to be part of the group till her death in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

However, she did get an eponymous movie in 2021 and is also rumored to return to the MCU for three more movies in the future.

Born in Russia, Romanoff was indoctrinated in the Red Room and raised to be an elite spy. Despite having no superpowers at her disposal, her technique and experience have allowed her to go head-to-head with superhuman entities. She had proven time and again how she is one of the most valuable assets of S.H.I.E.L.D.

4) Ghost

Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Image via Marvel)

Ghost aka Ava Starr is the daughter of Elihas and Catherine Starr, who was trained by S.H.I.E.L.D. to become a stealth operative from a very early age. Played by Hannah John-Kamen, the character appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.

After being exposed to a quantum accident, Starr gained the power to become intangible and also generate immense amounts of energy. However, her weakness was that she needed to harvest quantum energy to stay alive. With her powers, she is undeniably a force to reckon with and is also one of the best assassins in the MCU till date.

5) X-23

X-23 in Logan (Image via 20th Century Studios)

X-23 aka Laura Kinney is an artificially created mutant developed from the DNA harvested from Wolverine. Played by Dafne Keen, the character made its debut in the 2017 X-Men film series spin-off, Logan.

However, with Hugh Jackman returning to play the character of Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, X-23 is also rumored to make her debut in the MCU.

Essentially being Wolverine's biological daughter, X-23 possesses immense regenerative powers along with the ability to spawn retractable claws from her hands and feet, just like her father. However, she does not have an adamantium fused skeleton. Her regenerative capabilities, paired with her animalistic instincts and deadly claws makes her one of the most formidable assassins on the MCU's roster.

6) Okoye

Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel Studios)

Okoye is one of the most prominent female characters in the MCU to date. She is the former General of Wakanda's all-female elite troops, the Dora Milaje. When Wakanda faced the forces of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she donned the armor created by Shuri and became a Midnight Angel.

Played by Danai Gurira, the character made its debut in Black Panther (2018) and continues to be an integral part of the Wakandan forces in the MCU. She is already well versed in different forms of combat and martial arts before donning the suit, which granted her even more battle prowess.

7) Elektra

Elektra in The Defenders (Image via Netflix)

Elektra is ranked among the best of the best in the MCU's roster of female assassins. Played by Élodie Yung, the character has appeared in the Marvel Knights series Daredevil and The Defenders but is yet to make her debut in the MCU.

She was trained under Stick, a martial arts master, to become an elite assassin for the ancient organization of Chaste. With her strength, agility, endurance, and combat prowess all beyond normal human parameters, Elektra could easily go head-to-head even with superpowered beings, as she has shown on multiple occasions.

These characters are undoubtedly some of the most dangerous assassins in the MCU. All of them have left behind a trail of bodies to fulfill their objectives and understand very well that it is a kill-or-get-killed world.

