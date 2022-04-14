Laura Kinney's Wolverine fights an old nemesis in X-Men #10

Wolverine is one of the coolest, fan-favorite, and most brutal superheroes Marvel has ever created. With his razor-sharp adamantium claws, keen animal-like senses, and super-healing ability, Logan has unleashed merciless wrath on his enemies and anyone that goes against him. Throughout his life, Logan has made numerous foes, some of whom are hell-bent on murdering him and his X-Men allies.

In the new run of the X-Men 2021 comic series, Logan’s daughter Laura Kinney helms the mantle of Wolverine, and just like her father, Kinney is fierce, deadly, and short-tempered. Naturally, Logan’s old foes would pop out to take their revenge on his cloned daughter Laura. A similar situation is about to occur in X-Men #10 as Logan’s nemesis Lady Deathstrike will take on Laura Kinney.

Lady Death Strike is the arch-enemy of both father and daughter Wolverine

Rakurai @Rakurai777 #XSpoilers I'm honestly surprised with issue 10 of X-Men. It did Laura good, acknowledged her motivations, her previous encounter with Lady Deathstrike and use of footclaws! #XSpoilers I'm honestly surprised with issue 10 of X-Men. It did Laura good, acknowledged her motivations, her previous encounter with Lady Deathstrike and use of footclaws! https://t.co/W3nG8rmMpf

The X-Men #10 written is written by Gerry Duggan who is known for his work in X-Men: Hellfire Gala, Doctor Strange, Cable, and Savage Avengers. In the issue, the X-Men are engaged in a war with an evil organization called Orchis. The mutants spot an individual armed with adamantium on Phobos, the moon of Mars.

Eager for action just like her father, Laura looks to uncover the mystery of an adamantium-clad individual. The cover by Pepe Laraz clearly states that the person is Lady Deathstrike, desperate for revenge.

The always brooding Logan’s life took a twist when he found out about his daughter Laura Kinney. A genetic clone of Logan, Laura went through the same grueling Weapon X procedure that bonds adamantium metal to the human skeleton. Weapon X facility created Laura aka X-23, a more loyal version of Logan who will act according to their will.

X-23 was sent to assassinate Logan and X-Men and Xavier’s mansion but Logan instead of giving in to his animalistic urges followed his heart and convinced X-23 to join the X-Men. Laura was trained by the head honchos of the X-Men team along with her fellow mutants. Wolverine took X-23 under his wing and mentored her to control her powers.

Yuriko Oyama aka Lady Deathstrike is a powerful assassin and the daughter of Kenji Oyama, better known as Lord Dark Wind. Kenji discovered the process of bonding adamantium to the human skeleton, the same process used in Weapon X facilities on Logan and Laura. Yuriko’s cybernetically enhanced body can be self-repaired and has adamantium claws. Lady Deathstrike is a sworn enemy of Wolverine and the X-Men but is always bested by our favorite short-statured, hot-tempered Canadian.

In an attempt to kill Hope, Lady Deathstrike last clashed with X-23 in the X-Men: Messiah War story arc. The two ladies engage in a fierce battle where X-23 emerges victorious and gives Lady Deathstrike the beating of a lifetime.

Lady Deathstrike will battle Laura in X-Men #10. A lot has changed since their last encounter. Laura now helms the mantle of Wolverine. The X-Men#10 has already been released on April 13th, 2022 and is available for sale on Marvel’s website as well as comic book stores.

