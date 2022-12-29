8 actors who should replace Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam sequels

Supervillain Black Adam has a lot riding on him. Here is a villain who can hold a storyline and a movie on his shoulders. He can be an opponent to Captain Marvel with both looks and strength from ancient Greek gods. Besides having a body ideal for a supervillain, Black Adam also has the brains to challenge the superheroes of the universe.

Dwayne Johnson’s reprisal of the role of the villain in Black Adam has been disappointing for fans. Unfortunately, Johnson’s persona and image preceded the character he played, such that it looked like Dwayne Johnson was dressed in a Black Adam costume on screen.

It looks like Dwayne Johnson may not feature in the Black Adam sequels. This brings movie-viewers to an interesting contemplation about who can reprise this role successfully and better than Dwayne.

From Dave Bautista to Arnold Vosloo, 8 actors who can play Black Adam instead of Dwayne Johnson

Playing Black Adam has been Johnson’s long-time dream and he put a lot of hard work into it, but his diligent labor did not pay off well. The widely criticized film forced James Gunn to back out. If he plans to recast other actors for the role, fans have come up with some suggestions listed below.

1) Dave Bautista

Bautista playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel Studios)

The American actor, who is a retired WWE wrestler, might be a good choice for the role. Dave Bautista has the right kind of physique to portray the strength and stamina of the character.

The actor can also express the right combination of fanatic reason and focused evil. His role as Drax has proved his prowess as an action hero already. He has also played strong roles as Tong Po in Kickboxer, Brass Body in The Man with the Iron Fists, and Mr Hinx in Spectre.

2) Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is a reputed action hero (Image via YouTube_Variety)

Albeit as a joke, many fans vizualized Diesel instead of Dwayne.

Johnson and Diesel had some misunderstandings during the final sequel of the Fast and the Furious and have not seen eye-to-eye since. Diesel taking up Johnson’s role as Black Adam would lead to some side laughs.

However, Vin Diesel has a build made for greater might and can act as menacing as needed. With his brooding looks, he may turn out to be a great choice to enact this mysterious negative character.

3) Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa playing Aquaman (Image credit Warner Brothers)

Playing the character of Aquaman with aplomb, Jason Momoa cannot play Black Adam, but just for consideration, he would fit the role very well.

With a tall and muscular body coupled with great fighting abilities, Jason could easily replace Dwayne. Although he would have represented the grey shades of the character well, fans are happy to see him as Aquaman.

4) Gerard Butler

Gerard made King Leonidas a hero (Image via IMDb)

Known for romantic movies, thrillers and royal roles, Gerard Butler has a particular kind of fans. His action role as King Leonidas in 300 was jaw-droppingly good while his acting in London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen was much appreciated.

His versatility in representing various characters makes him a contender for the role of Black Adam. Building a body to suit the supervillain is easy for a talented and committed actor like Gerard.

5) Idris Elba

Idris Elba is a multitalented actor (Image via The New York Times)

An exceptional actor who can make Black Adam extremely convincing, Idris Elba should be one of the contenders for the role. Though he doesn't have a huge stature, he trains to have a great body, and can cover any drawback with expressions and acting.

Having done various negative as well as heroic roles, Idris Elba will bring authenticity to the supervillain’s character. There is no denying that with his dark and menacing expressions, Idris will bring intensity to the presentation.

6) Will Smith

Will Smith has the potential for action roles (Image credit Getty Images)

Here is a versatile actor with immense potential. Since his fallout with the Academy Awards organizers, his career has taken a mild hit. However, since Will Smith can stand up to challenges, playing Black Adam would be a challenge for him and he might do a great job of it.

He has acted in numerous films in a variety of roles but never a supervillain of any sort. Additionally, Smith will have to get under the skin of the character and start thinking like him, but knowing Smith and his dedication, he may surpass all expectations.

7) Terry Crews

Terry Crews can bring a fresh look to the DC villain (Image via Men's Health)

Originally an NFL player and then a famous host, Terry Crews has taken up acting quite recently. He is known more for his funny roles in comedies, but he plays various kinds of characters.

Being a sportsperson, he has a strong muscular body which makes him an interesting option for Black Adam. He will be more of a fresh face in the DC scenario and will not have any star hang-ups.

8) Arnold Vosloo

Arnold Vosloo can play multiple shades (Image via IMDb)

Arnold Vosloo is the dynamic actor of The Mummy fame. Nobody can play a creepy, dangerous, yet emotionally tortured villain like him. Since Black Adam is not just a muscle-packed body doing a lot of action but also a complex character, Vosloo seems to be a great bet here.

While the film was scrapped for a sequel, at least for the time being, interested fans can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV.

