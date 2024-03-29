8 best pirates from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, ranked

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies have enthralled audiences around the world for years. After all, what's not to love about high seas adventures complete with mysterious curses and shocking revelations? Fans especially connected to the swashbuckling characters who pursued adventure above all else. The franchise shined in the way it reimagined pirates and made them popular once again.

There was a time when pirates would primarily play the bad guys in on-screen narratives. However, Pirates of the Caribbean helped change that perception. It introduced morally grey pirates who may not necessarily be on the right side of the law, but at the same time, weren't inherently evil. Giving pirates redeeming traits helped make them more relatable and endearing.

Fans were introduced to many memorable pirates over the course of multiple Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Some were powerful and intimidating, while others were cheeky and eccentric. Although each profile helped add to the narrative, a few select characters left a lasting impression on fans of the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The 8 best characters from Pirates of the Caribbean who who truly embodied the indomitable spirit of a pirate

8) Captain Sao Fang

Chow Yun-fat has a lot of experience playing intimidating characters, thanks to his collaborations with John Woo. So, it is not surprising that in Pirates of the Caribbean, he nails Captain Sao Feng's fierce personality.

Despite his ruthlessness, he preferred to take the honorable route whenever possible, which is why he gained respect from other pirate lords as well.

7) Blackbeard

Ian McShane didn't hold back in his portrayal of the cunning pirate, Blackbeard. It is not surprising that he strikes fear in the hearts of other pirates, given his mastery of dark arts and ability to control ships with his magic sword.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series has seen its fair share of truly malicious enemies, and Blackbeard is as formidable as they come.

6) Bootstrap Bill

If the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have taught fans anything, it is that a pirate's life is not easy. Betrayal and mutiny are commonplace, and it is difficult to maintain honest intentions. However, Bootstrap Bill, played by Stellan Skarsgard is a worthy example of the exception.

Everyone who knew him spoke highly of his character. Bill is extremely loyal to his crew. In his eyes, they are second only to his son, Will Turner.

5) Captain Teague

One of the most iconic pirate characters in Pirates of the Caribbean has to be Edward Teague, played by Keith Richards. He shares a lot of similarities with his son, Jack Sparrow, especially in terms of quirky behavior and eccentricities.

He may have a laidback personality but that must not be mistaken for incompetence. As the Keeper of the Pirate Codex, he knows just how to keep the powerful pirate lords in line.

4) Elizabeth Swann

It is always a treat for fans when central characters come into their own over the course of multiple films. This is exactly what happened in the case of Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean.

As the "governor's daughter", she was forced to bottle up her opinions and desires. But when the opportunity of freedom came knocking on her door, she didn't let it pass. Unwavering and strong-willed, she carved her own path and ultimately became the Pirate King.

3) Davy Jones

It isn't always easy for actors voicing CGI characters to bring depth to their role, but Bill Nighy does exactly that. He skillfully managed to keep the cruel and unrelenting side of the character without diminishing his intelligent humor that made Davy Jones memorable. Fans would agree that he is one of the best villains and most memorable characters in the franchise.

2) Captain Barbossa

No other actor other than Geoffrey Rush would have been able to do justice to the role of Hector Barbossa. He does a great job of creating a dangerous pirate who would stop at nothing to get what he wants.

But what really makes fans stop and take notice is his quick wit. In fact, iconic quotes made by Barbossa are sure to stay imprinted in the minds of ardent fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

1) Captain Jack Sparrow

There would be no Pirates of the Caribbean film series if Johnny Depp didn't wow viewers with his inspired portrayal of the cheeky Jack Sparrow. Although he routinely gets involved in crazy antics, he is anything but crazy.

Intelligent and conniving, he is a skilled pirate, who knows how to use other people's weaknesses to his advantage. He never quite does what viewers expect, and that adds to the excitement. The global popularity of Jack Sparrow is proof enough that fans love this charming pirate who is a cut above the rest.

These are some of the best pirates in Pirates of the Caribbean who fans of the series will remember for their intriguing personalities and memorable dialogue.