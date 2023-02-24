All 6 projects where Kang could return

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally introduced an evil version of Kang the Conqueror after He Who Remains debuted as an antihero. Fans loved Jonathan Majors’ performance as he became the main reason to watch the latest Ant-Man outing.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Towards the end of Quantumania, viewers had to witness the demise of yet another Kang (Nathaniel Richards) variant. However, thousands of other variants were introduced in the mid- and post-credits scenes. Since Phase 5 and 6 are now expected to set up the next two Avengers movies, there are at least six other projects where a variant of Nathaniel Richards may appear.

Every upcoming MCU movie and TV show featuring Kang, aka Nathaniel Richards

1) Loki season 2

Loki's Kang variant Victor Timely (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scene played a scene from Loki season 2, introducing a Kang variant called Victor Timely. After conquering everything in the future, Kang Prime arrived in the 21st century but fled due to the Avengers.

He then went further back to 1901 and disguised as Victor Timely to hide in plain sight. He founded the town of Timely, Wisconsin, and hid his secret city Chronopolis in it. Moreover, he shaped the entire century with advanced technology through his Timely Industries. As such, this variant of Nathaniel Richards will be chased by Loki and Mobius, and he could very well turn out to be the new leader of the TVA.

Loki season 2 arrives this summer.

2) Agatha Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (Image via Marvel)

Not much is known about this series apart from the fact that it will explore Agatha’s story before and after Westview. Besides Agatha, the series will include a teenage Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), while Aubrey Plaza will appear as a rogue witch.

Even Anthony Ramos is said to appear as The Hood in a few episodes. However, recent rumors have suggested that a variant of Nathaniel Richards will also appear in a small capacity, but his part isn’t confirmed.

Agatha Coven of Chaos arrives sometime in 2024.

3) Fantastic Four

Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel)

It’s safe to say that Reed Richards and the rest of the Fantastic Four team will play a crucial role in one or both of the next Avengers movies. Since Nathaniel Richards is a descendant of Reed Richards in the comics, there’s going to be a connection between them in the MCU as well. At least one big variant outside of the Council of Kangs is expected to play a small role in Fantastic Four for sure.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to open on February 14, 2025.

4) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The Council of Kangs appears in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

As the name suggests, this movie will include the maximum variants of Nathaniel Richards. Quantumania’s tease involving the Council of Kangs was a direct setup for the Kang Dynasty as the Avengers have caught their eye and are ready to make a move now. Hence, viewers could end up seeing multiple variants of Nathaniel Richards fighting different teams of Avengers across the multiverse and even in different time eras.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases on May 2, 2025.

5) Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars (image via Marvel Studios)

The comics have two versions of Secret Wars. One of them involved the Beyonder, while the other had the God Emperor Doom as its main villain. However, industry insider MyTimeToShineHello has suggested that MCU’s version of Secret Wars will involve Nathaniel Richards but with a twist.

MCU will be using The Beyonder, who will turn out to be a variant of Nathaniel Richards. He will be Kang Prime, who picks different teams of heroes from across the Multiverse and puts them on Battle World.

Avengers: Secret Wars will release on May 1, 2026.

6) What If...? season 2

What If...? season 2 (Image via Marvel)

With What If...? being a Multiverse series and Kang being a Multiversal villain, he is bound to show up in the animated show sooner or later. It has also been confirmed that season 2 will incorporate the events of Phase 4. So, it’ll be a huge missed opportunity if Nathaniel Richards doesn’t show up in one of the episodes. He could be the next character to take on Uatu, the Watcher.

What If...? season 2 is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Other announced MCU projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, Blade, Deadpool 3, Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again. Moreover, since Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie, it’s likely that one variant of Nathaniel Richards could also show up towards the end of the film.

As far as the confirmed but unannounced projects are concerned, MCU’s Phase 6 will launch Wonder Man, Vision Quest, Nova, and Spider-Man 4, among many others. Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see which of these projects will also feature Nathaniel Richards.

Poll : 0 votes