Schitt’s Creek star to debut graphic novel: All about Emily Hampshire's Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire, renowned for portraying Stevie Budd in the show, is all set to debut her first graphic novel, Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch. The actress has partnered with Z2 Comics to bring the graphic novel around July.

The novel is co-written by Eliot Rahal, who previously helped write Machine Gun Kelly's Hotel Diablo comic. It also features artwork and illustrations by Kristen Gudsnuk, Ames Liu, and Caitlin Rose Boyle, amongst others.

As per the product page of the graphic novel on Z2 Comic's website, it is available to pre-order now. While it was initially reported to start shipping in August, Z2's website cites the expected release date as around July 2022.

What is known about Emily Hampshire's Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch graphic novel?

According to Z2 Comics, the graphic novel will follow "the least-favorite daughter of L.A.'s most famous family of witches, the Aierwoods." Unlike her sisters, who followed their parents' success, Amelia is unusual. She is described as a "late-bloomer," which could mean that her magical powers are yet to manifest to the level of her sisters.

The product page for the novel also insinuates that Amelia Aierwood is clumsy with her magic usage, where she causes "magical misfires." In the novel's backstory, she allegedly turned her adopted brother Spaghetti into a Yeti. Z2 Comics' description also mentions:

"As her family's fame continues to rise, they have no choice but to exclude their bumbling black-sheep daughter from the next great chapter of the Aierwoods - reality T.V.!"

As hinted by the novel's synopsis, Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch will feature the young witch dealing with her own life whilst under pressure from her family's legacy. Furthermore, from the cover art released by Z2 Comics, it seems that Aierwood will have a cat as a companion.

Emily Hampshire's comments on her experience writing the Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch graphic novel:

While speaking to Deadline about the project, Hampshire said:

"Channeling my inner low-key witch into Amelia Aierwood has been a pure joy. Creating a book like this was a dream I didn't know I had. The talent of the people I'm working with transcended my expectations."

Meanwhile, her co-writer Eliot Rahal told the publication:

"Working with Emily has been a positive throughline, both personally and professionally. She wants to make something that's both gentle and silly. It's heartfelt but off-the-wall…"

Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch - Price, combos, and other details

The graphic novel is available to pre-order from the Z2 Comics website. As per the online store, the standard soft-cover edition of the book will be around $19.99 (USD), while the hard-cover version will be $29.99.

Furthermore, there will be a 'Deluxe Edition' and a 'Bewitching Super Deluxe Edition' available for $99.99 and $199.99. While the Deluxe Edition will be limited to 2000 copies, the 'Bewitching Super Deluxe' version will only have 500 copies available.

The more expensive option will include a copy of the graphic novel, hand-signed by Emily Hampshire. Furthermore, it will come with a graphic novel slipcase, five limited-edition art prints, an enamel pin set, an Amelia Aierwood-based lunch box, and a digitally accessible audiobook of Basic Witch, which Hampshire will read. Meanwhile, the $99.99 (USD) option will skip out on two art prints, the lunch box and the signed copy.

