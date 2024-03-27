In Star Wars, the Force is the symbol of what is good and what is evil existing in the extreme universe. It has two features: the light and the dark.

The characters are usually split between the Sith and the Jedi, or between the dark and light side of the Force. Yet, only a couple of figures like Mace Windu and Revan combined both sides, becoming even better at interpreting the Force.

Star Wars characters pick on the duality of the Force, delve into the inner workings of light and dark forces, and in the end, their ability to carry both is a reflection of a deep understanding of the complexities of the Force.

Every one of the 10 Star Wars characters who learned both Dark and Light Force

1. Mace Windu:

Learning about the Light and Dark side of the Force, he developed a special relationship with them. He also discovered the Sidious-eluding lightsaber form Vaapad, using darkness to turn a Sith's use of the Dark Side against them during warfare.

2. Kyle Katarn:

This character argues that all the Force powers are neutral, and the nature of each power depends on the Force user's intention, contradicting the idea that some powers are innately light or dark.

3. Cade Skywalker:

While the Jedi and Sith were the most followed Orders, Cade maintained independence, using light and dark powers when necessary, demonstrating a unique use of the Force on Star Wars.

4. Vergere:

She had a different approach to the use of the Force by focusing on the control of one self and being faithful to his/her own beliefs. At first she was a Star Wars Jedi, but later on, turned to the Dark Side.

5. Jolee Bindo:

He portrayed the concept of a Gray Jedi and was critical of the Jedi Order for its one-sidedness and suppression of love. He then decided to stay alone and never return to the Order since he witnessed evil acts of the Sith.

6. Meetra Surik:

Through the loss and regaining of her Force connection, she ventured on a trail of self-discovery to reclaim her Force abilities, thus lending her a newfound appreciation for it.

7. Revan:

In Star Wars, she learned proficiency in the usage of both the Light Side and the Dark Side of the Force. She could summon the power of the Force in its purest form, entirely separate from the Jedi and Sith.

8. Kreia:

Embodying a unique view of the Force, the former Jedi master who later turned a Sith Lord, analyzed both sides of the Force to achieve a deeper understanding of it and championed its destruction while utilizing it to advance her goals.

9. The Bendu:

Holds a position between both of them, as it defines the character of objects not influenced by the Sith Power. He pinpoints balance as the factor that makes people stand up to supernatural forces, which suggest how deeply he has connected with the Force.

10. The Father:

He preserves the balance of the Force within himself by becoming an embodiment of both Sides, the Light and the Dark, believing in the primacy of balance and thus holding the key to the galactic fate in Star Wars.

The Star Wars franchise is made up of a huge pool of content spread out throughout numerous types of media platforms. These include movies starring Mace Windu and Revan, TV shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars with The Bendu, and video games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, where players can go on adventures with Metra Surik and Kreia.

Movies and TV shows can be streamed on services like Disney+, and video games can be played on platforms like Steam.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!