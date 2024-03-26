“An apocalyptic honeymoon” - The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live showrunner weighs in on the Richonne proposal

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne finally married in an unexpected twist, despite no formal wedding episode. During an interview on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode Insider, showrunner Scott M. Gimple remarked,

"It's a throwback, a little bit, to one episode that we had during The Walking Dead. It’s like a honeymoon. An apocalyptic honeymoon, but a honeymoon."

Rick initially planned to marry Michonne on a bridge, symbolizing hope for the future. However, the plan was thwarted when he blew up the bridge to protect his community from a zombie horde and disappeared with CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes.

Gimple emphasized the sense of unity and optimism in Rick and Michonne's journey, noting,

"There's a sweetness to it, and they're so together, and everything's going to be fine, but, obviously, the world is still coming for them."

Rick and Michonne get married on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Flashbacks revealed that Father Gabriel intended to officiate their wedding on the bridge and had given Jadis the ring as a symbol of faith and love. After a dying Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) returned the ring to Rick, he proposed to Michonne, declaring his unwavering devotion to her.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Michonne accepted, and they were pronounced husband and wife. The episode included callbacks to significant moments in Rick and Michonne's relationship, adding depth to their bond.

Their honeymoon was short-lived as they are on a mission to infiltrate the CRM's (Civic Republic Military) Cascadia Forward Operating Base in the finale, which will air on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple revealed that Danai Gurira, who portrays Michonne, had driven the storyline of their marriage proposal to strengthen their connection amidst the chaos of their world.

Despite the challenges they faced, including the looming threat of the CRM and the uncertainty of their future, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's union serves as a beacon of hope.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 recap

In episode 5, Become, Rick and Michonne sought refuge in a secluded cabin after their escape. While episode 4 (What We) seemingly facilitated their clean getaway from the CRM, the organization's formidable presence loomed large.

Despite their efforts to evade danger, a harrowing encounter with an unidentified assailant on the road suggested that their journey might be fraught with more unforeseen obstacles.

With the CRM's meticulous methods of eradicating any trace of their existence, including destroying the wreckage of the crashed helicopter, there is a possibility that they might possess means to thwart any infiltration attempts.

What can fans expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale?

With the looming threat of the CRM discovering Alexandria and endangering their loved ones, Rick and Michonne face a pivotal decision. Episode 5 may have forced them into a defensive stance against the organization as they strive to protect their community from impending peril.

As The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hurtles toward its climax, episode 6, titled The Last Time, the uncertainty surrounding Rick and Michonne's fate intensifies.

Viewers can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC and AMC+.