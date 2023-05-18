Are there any end credits scenes in Fast X? Explained

With its release, Fast X has left viewers with several questions about its cliffhanger ending. Everyone is looking forward to Fast 11 to know about the fate of Dominic Toretto and his family. But one important thing that people might wonder while stepping into the theaters is whether Fast X has any end credits scenes.

The MCU has made post-credits scenes a regular norm for all franchise movies, and the Fast Saga is no different. F9 had one scene that featured the return of one major Hobbs & Shaw cast member, Jason Statham. So, it was only fair that Fast X did something similar.

How many post-credits scenes are there in Fast X?

Fast 10 poster (Image via Universal)

Yes, people need to wait a little once the credits begin to roll. But the waiting period won’t be long as Fast X only has one end-credits scene which comes after the initial credits. There is no other scene after the final credits.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Fast X.

The final scene of the film had already been spoiled by The Wrap’s recent report which claimed that Fast X brings Dwayne Johnson back in the end credits sequence. The initial report didn’t reveal what actually happens in the scene as it only stated that The Rock returned to set up the events of Fast 11.

But regardless, it turned out to be a shocking revelation for many as Dwayne Johnson had denied his return to the franchise due to his past feud with Vin Diesel.

Fast X post-credits scene explained

Dom vs. Dante (Image via Universal)

It was understandable for Jason Momoa’s Dante to go after Dom and his family because they were the ones who pulled off the heist in Rio and led to his father’s demise. However, it always felt confusing as to why Dante only targeted Dominic Toretto and his family because they weren’t the ones who killed Hernan Reyes.

They did become the reason for his death but it was Luke Hobbs who pulled the trigger to avenge his fallen team. So, technically Dante should have gone after Hobbs. But people presumed that since Dante was tossed into the river, maybe he didn’t know who exactly shot his father, which is why he only went after Dom.

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs (Image via Universal)

But the final scene reveals that Jason Momoa’s villain knew exactly what happened on that bridge. In it, we see multiple masked lawmen enter a facility while following Dante’s trail. One of those masked men comes across a purple phone (which was Dante’s color scheme throughout the film). That masked man turned out to be none other than Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs.

As soon as Hobbs picks up the phone, he gets a warning call from Dante who reveals that after Dom, he is coming for the killer of his father. Hobbs, as always, was unphased and got ready for the challenge, which will unfold in Fast 11.

Throughout Fast X, many wondered about Hobbs’ whereabouts when Dom and his family became the most wanted people on the planet. Due to his past experiences, he must have known that Dom and the others were innocent. So, why didn’t he show up to help? As it turns out, the post-credits scene revealed that Hobbs was always looking for the real culprits, and he almost caught up to Dante.

Now, Fast 11 will give us a matchup between Hobbs and Dante while also revealing the fates of Dom and his family.

Poll : 0 votes