Black Adam post-credit scene, explained 

Black Adam was released on October 18, 2022. While the film didn't match up to the box office revenue from the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it still made a modest $389 million against a budget of $190-230 million. It is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did extensive promotion for Black Adam, and even brought along Henry Cavill's Superman. Although plans for Black Adam 2 might not be coming to fruition, we might see the character return once more for a confrontation with Shazam.

While Black Adam serves as a self-contained story of Kahndaq and Black Adam as a powerful menace who is accidentally awakened 5,000 years after his banishment, it still contains a post-credit scene. In this article, we'll discuss what the Black Adam post-credit scene entails and its significance after the regime change in DC Studios.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam

The Black Adam post-credit scene showed the shortlived return of Henry Cavill's Superman

What happened in the scene?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Teth Adam (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Black Adam post-credit scene shows Teth-Adam finding a hologram of Amanda Waller. While she warns him of ever crossing the borders of Kandahq, when Adam says that there's no one on this planet who can defeat him, Waller says that she can call in favors to get someone from another planet.

Adam destroys the machine, but then comes Henry Cavill as Superman, and tells Adam that they should talk. The post-credit scene sets up a battle between Adam and Superman, which would have been a treat for fans if plans for a sequel weren't next to nothing.

Henry Cavill as Superman in his latest DCEU appearance (Image via Warner Bros.)

Is Henry Cavill coming back as Superman?

Despite the film setting up Cavill's return and the subsequent announcement of his DCEU return, Henry Cavill is in fact not coming back as Superman. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken the reins of DC Studios, they're halting many projects that were previously in development.

While Wonder Woman 3 certainly isn't happening, the plans for Man of Steel 2 are in the water again. Instead, Gunn wants to focus on a younger version of Superman, and will recast another actor better suited for the role.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

A quick rundown of the plot of Black Adam

The film starts with the story of Kahndaq in 2600 BC. King Ahk-Ton enslaves the people of the kingdom to mine Eternium, a powerful element. Forging the Crown of Sabbac made from it, the king plans to summon the powers of hell and bring Sabbac to the mortal realm.

However, a young slave boy gets powers from the Council of Wizards and becomes Kandahq's savior. Fast forward to the present day, we see Adrianna Tomaz, an archeologist trying to find the Crown. When she gets ambushed by Intergang mercenary forces, she reads the incantations to awaken Teth-Adam, who destroys all the mercenaries present.

Amanda Waller recruits the help of Hawkman and the newly formed Justice Society of America, consisting of Dr. Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. While they're trying to control Adam, Tomaz's son Amon gets kidnapped by Ishmael, who is the heir to Kahndaq's throne.

As the JSA teams up with Teth-Adam to take back the Crown of Sabbac and save Amon, Ishmael tricks Adam into killing him so that he may come back as Sabbac himself. Teth-Adam decides to undergo confinement after revealing that his son is the true Teth-Adam. His son died after transferring his powers to him, and he misused his powers for revenge. However, Dr. Fate helps him become free, and he comes back to fight Sabbac.

Sabbac vs. Hawkman and the JSA (Image via Warner Bros)

Dr. Fate dies, but Teth-Adam defeats Sabbac with the help of the remaining Justice Society of America members. Teth-Adam renounces the throne of Kahndaq and instead chooses to become the protector of the city.

