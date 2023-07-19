Blue Beetle runtime: It is among the shortest DC movies

Blue Beetle is the next outing that DC fans are looking forward to. So far, it has not been a very successful year for DC, and Warner Bros. is hoping for the next movie to change that. Being the first movie in James Gunn’s new DCU, it needs a better box office performance than what DC movies have had in 2023.

One thing that seems to be going in its favor is the runtime. It comes in as a quick breeze and offers enough for the viewers. It isn’t the shortest DC film to date, but it isn’t very long either. It can be said that the film’s length is perfect for a fun "popcorn entertainment" outing.

Blue Beetle’s running time is a little over 2 hours

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes (Image via DC)

As per a listing from AMC Theaters, Blue Beetle will have a total running time of 2 hours and 7 minutes including the credits. That makes it the fifth shortest DC movie ever since Man of Steel hit theaters. The following list of all DCEU films shows how their runtimes compare with DC’s latest.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes

Man of Steel (2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes

Aquaman (2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes

Wonder Woman (2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes

Shazam! (2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Suicide Squad (2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes

Shazam! Fury of the Gods still (Image via DC)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023): 2 hours, 10 minutes

Blue Beetle (2023): 2 hours, 7 minutes

Black Adam (2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes

Suicide Squad (2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes

Justice League (2017): 2 hours

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 1 hour, 49 minutes

We’ll soon be comparing Blue Beetle with a new list of movies as James Gunn has already confirmed that his story will continue in the new DC Universe that’s supposed to get a proper beginning with Superman: Legacy.

Blue Beetle’s synopsis and cast

The upcoming DC outing will bring a new-age superhero to life as young Jaime Reyes gets taken over by an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. Once chosen by the Scarab, it provides the host with an incredible suit of armor that protects him from any external physical harm and turns him into a superhero.

Jaime Reyes gets possessed by the Scarab (Image via DC)

The official synopsis of Blue Beetle reads:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

The description continues:

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Directed by Angel Manuel Solo, the cast will be led by Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. The movie also includes Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G. voicing the Scarab.