Boy Swallows Universe: All filming locations explored

Boy Swallows Universe started streaming on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The mini-series is adapted from Australian novelist Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel of the same title. Written by John Collee and directed by Bharat Nalluri, Jocelyn Moorhouse, and Kim Mordaunt, Boy Swallows Universe is a mini-series comprising seven episodes.

Notably, the series is the story of the courage, love, and adventure of a young working-class Eli Bell who enters Brisbane's crime world to rescue his mother.

Notably, Netflix's mini-series is set in 1980s lower-class Brisbane, Australia. Eli and his family live in a modest house in a working-class area of Brisbane, navigating the city's quiet suburbs, tranquil woods, and charming countryside while dealing with drug addiction, adolescent problems, and other difficulties.

Where was Boy Swallows Universe filmed?

The suburbs of Brisbane (Image via Netflix)

Specific Brisbane suburbs and well-known local landmarks are the drama's focal points in Boy Swallows Universe. Melbourne City Hall, the Story Bridge, and Boggo Road Gaol (Jail) are some of the key locations mentioned in both the book and the television series.

Some portions of the series were also shot in Queensland, at Screen Queensland Studios, and in Jandowae, a little village on the state's Western Downs.

1) Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Filming location (Image via Netflix)

The majority of Boy Swallows Universe was filmed in and around Brisbane. The film crew used Dalton's childhood home in Darra to provide a backdrop that authentically reflected the 1980s era. It gave the setting a personal touch, and the housing estates on Brisbane's outskirts became a sought-after location for the filming.

Located next to the expansive King George Square, Brisbane City Hall was a crucial site for the finale.

2) Darra, Queensland, Australia

Eli's house at Darra (Image via Netflix)

What made the setting of the series distinct was the suburban, rural, and industrial locations across Brisbane, like the one in Darra. The production specifically used well-established, tree-lined neighborhoods in Darra with typical "Queenslander" stucco worker's cottages and timber houses.

In episode 2, there is a scene that is shot at Que Huong, Darra's Vietnamese eatery.

3) Beenleigh, Queensland, Australia

Situated just south of Brisbane, Beenleigh was the filming location for a significant portion of Boy Swallows Universe. The show's Cameron Street residence, which was inhabited by Eli, Lyell, Frankie, and Gus, as well as the Beenleigh Aquatic Centre were all used for filming.

4) Dalby, Queensland, Australia

The heritage-listed homestead Jimbour House, which served as the backdrop for Titus Broz's mansion in Dalby, is a considerably more inland location that was featured in the series.

What is Boy Swallows Universe about?

This coming-of-age story, through its multifaceted portrayal of life's joys and tragedies, explores its complexity in a way that is both heartwarming and tragic. The themes of love, loss, and brotherhood are presented in an incredibly real and honest way.

12-year-old Eli (Felix Cameron) lives in a 1985 working-class neighborhood in Brisbane with August, his mute elder brother (Halley). He attends middle school and dreams of pursuing a career in journalism. However, his life is far from simple.

He belongs to a crime-prone, dysfunctional family. His mother Frankie (Tonkin) is an addict, his biological father is absent, and his stepfather Lyle Orlik (Fimmel) is a drug dealer. He's bullied at school. The only person he can turn to for support is Slim Halliday (Brown), an escaped convict.

Throughout the series, Eli is looking for his father, finding ways to free his mother, and fighting against the powerful drug dealer, Tytus Broz. As he is navigating life and falling in love, destiny seems to have set up a series of challenges to put him to the test.

When he tries to find out about Lyle's drug dealing business, he is led to the town's criminal underground. And that is where his journey into adulthood begins, facing off against criminals and drug dealers.

Boy Swallows Universe is available for streaming on Netflix.