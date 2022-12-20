Calls to Boycott Guardians of the Galaxy 3 shoot up amidst Henry Cavill drama

James Gunn has a great future ahead as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and co-head of DC Studios. But after his latest announcements, dark clouds are looming over the future of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and DCU. People are calling to Boycott Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as #FireJamesGunn has been trending over the last four days.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking huge strides to reboot the entire DCU, including letting Henry Cavill go. Rebooting the whole universe was only a thought before Gunn because some DCEU projects showed great potential. However, after a string of mediocre performances and failures, starting with Shazam! and going all the way up to Black Adam, Gunn has decided to reboot everything.

Fans call to Boycott Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Many fans are retaliating against Gunn’s choices at DC by threatening to boycott Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Here’s what the fans have to say:

Axel Braun @axelbraun



When you have an actor who embodies a beloved character so perfectly, you keep him. Especially after you JUST made him announce his return 🤯



#FireJamesGunn Rule #1 of any comic book adaptation: GIVE THE FANS WHAT THEY WANT 🤷🏻‍♂️When you have an actor who embodies a beloved character so perfectly, you keep him. Especially after you JUST made him announce his return 🤯 Rule #1 of any comic book adaptation: GIVE THE FANS WHAT THEY WANT 🤷🏻‍♂️When you have an actor who embodies a beloved character so perfectly, you keep him. Especially after you JUST made him announce his return 🤯#FireJamesGunn https://t.co/MSanWU9Cyg

Marceloandrade934 @Marcelo88965472

#FireJamesGunn Imagine having one of the most beautiful superhero costumes, a gorgeous theme produced by the legendary Hans Zimmer, a story of discovery, coming of age and rise to the greatest superhero of all time, and an actor beloved by fans, and seeing it all discarded? Imagine having one of the most beautiful superhero costumes, a gorgeous theme produced by the legendary Hans Zimmer, a story of discovery, coming of age and rise to the greatest superhero of all time, and an actor beloved by fans, and seeing it all discarded? #FireJamesGunn https://t.co/zUbaVsHtmt

People must understand that boycotting Guardians of the Galaxy 3 won’t make a difference because Gunn is not supposed to stay in Marvel after it. He has just been hired as the head of DC, and the only way that fans can really make a difference is if they watch all of DC’s 2023 movies and make them successful. That way, they’d show that the old DCEU still had potential.

But since all those films being successful isn’t a sure-shot possibility, people need to give Gunn a chance and see if his idea works instead of spreading the agenda of boycotting Guardians of the Galaxy 3 for no real reason. Many would agree that spreading hate before even seeing his future plans is a bit pointless.

James Gunn’s reply to the fans

With #FireJamesGunn trending on Twitter, Gunn also addressed the fans with a thread of tweets.

James Gunn @JamesGunn One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least.

He continued:

"Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, it they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

In another tweet, Gunn said:

James Gunn @JamesGunn No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.

James Gunn continued:

"We are aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

He then teased DC’s bright future:

James Gunn @JamesGunn But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.

Warner Bros. should have followed up with the SnyderVerse right from the beginning. But because they got cold feet, many individual players came into the mix with Walter Hamada.

The studio began focusing on individual stories giving directors the free reign to do whatever they wanted, which led to significant inconsistencies and plot holes throughout the universe.

James Gunn (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maybe James Gunn could have continued with projects like Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and a few Justice League movies to end the old DCEU properly.

Unfortunately, due to the baggage and the inconsistencies that the old universe carries, it wasn’t feasible to continue with the same incoherent story and tone. Hence, Gunn’s decision to reboot should be supported.

It does come at the cost of some great casting choices, such as Henry Cavill’s Superman, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, among others, but it’s a decision that was needed to be taken. Hence, Gunn needs to be supported at least until he reveals his new slate of movies after the Holiday period ends.

Poll : 0 votes