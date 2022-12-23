Can Wonder Woman Fly? DC star’s powers and origin explained

Wonder Woman has delighted comic book readers for decades with her stunning beauty and incredible strength. Fans who have followed her journey over the years, however, might be puzzled as to whether or not flying is one of her abilities.

Yes, the present scenario shows Diana soaring through the clouds. There are multiple stories, each with a different flying sequence, and many explanations about her flying capability. Readers will remember that in the early stories of Wonder Woman, Diana didn’t fly much. However, Wonderwoman can be see flying at breakneck speeds through the clouds thanks to her gadgets and supherhuman abilities.

Over the years, different writers have displayed Diana’s flying in different ways. DC Comics came in with an explanation for each change. When it comes to this demigoddess’s flying, there are broadly four versions.

Four versions of Wonder Woman flying

Diana and her invisible jet

When Wonder Woman debuted in 1941, she couldn’t soar into the sky much. She had her 2-seater invisible jet airplane. More explanation about the plane came in the 1980s, that the passengers in the plane turned transparent. This whole vehicle was designed to protect the identity of Themyscira from the outside human world, as the jet moved in and out of that land.

Diana learned to fly on air currents

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana wishes Steve Trevor back and they fly in his aircraft. When the lady informs Steve that this is one ability she doesn’t understand, Steve gives his final advice. He tells her that it is all wind and air, and one needs to catch it and join it.

After she surrenders Steve back to destiny, she learns to run fast, leap high, use her lasso to catch aircrafts and clouds and ride on wind currents. This was one of the reasons why Wonder Woman 1984 was so popular.

Diana, the demigod, receives the gift of flight

Diana flies through the clouds (Image credit Warner Brothers)

The 1986 story, Crisis on Infinite Earths, came up with the rationalization that Diana was the daughter of Zeus and thus, a demigod. She received winged sandals, Telaria, from the Olympian God Hermes. With that, the superhero can fly at an incredible speed.

Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle armour

The wings of the Golden Eagle armour are an alternative method of Wonder Woman's flying. One can get the first glimpse of this costume in Wonder Woman 1984.

To launch the superhero into the air, this sophisticated suit of armour features little fire jets, and it also has large metal wings to keep the superhero flying. It is a powerful tool that rivals Batman's gadgets in quality.

The Amazonian superhero overcomes her shortcoming (Image via Warner Brothers)

The power of the superhero from mysterious Themyscira

Diana Prince, the princess of Themyscira, has a range of powers that impress fans. She possesses superhuman strength and speed in addition to heavenly empowerment. She has excellent physical stamina, agility, and reflexes.

Her remarkable combat ability and almost invulnerability make her a super fighter. She also possesses a high IQ, quick decision-making abilities, and animal sensitivity. Her one shortcoming was that she couldn't fly, but she made up for it by making enormous leaps.

Wonder Woman also gives a lesson on overcoming any shortcomings. Despite her status as a Greek demigod, she wasn’t given the gravity-defying ability to fly like Superman or Shazam. But she learns to use air currents to her advantage, use a jet as well as use wearable gadgets to fly when needed.

Wonder Woman represents the ultimate empowered womanhood (Image via Warner Brothers)

Diana now has more flying choices than the majority of her fellow superheroes, which is surprising. She has superhuman strength, the ability to wear the golden armour, glide on air currents, and wield her lasso to cling to clouds.

Conflicting and impossible origins of Wonder Woman's invisible jet

The origin of the jet is also shrouded in mystery. Some stories suggest that it belonged to Steve Trevor, which crashed on Themyscira, the secret Amazonian country. It was repaired but there was a spell of invisibility that was put on it.

Another theory suggests that after Wonder Woman saved the Greek winged horse, Pegasus, from danger, he promised to provide a ride to the super lady. In human surroundings, it changes its form to a jet plane and becomes obscure.

Yet additional argument put out is that Diana assembled the jet from various parts. Morphing Crystal, another unusual name for the plane, it is said to have been formed from the egg of an extraterrestrial crystal. Though Wonder woman does not currently make extensive use of the invisible flying vehicle.

Poll : 0 votes