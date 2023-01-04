Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was met with a dangerous accident on Sunday, January 1, and was immediately airlifted to a hospital. He was plowing snow in Nevada and suffered critical injuries in an accident involving a plowing machine.

He is reportedly in a critical but stable condition after undergoing urgent surgery on Monday. The actor is now said to be conscious, stable, and speaking, as he has also shared a post on his Instagram thanking his fans for their good wishes.

Marvel actors share their love on Jeremy Renner’s Instagram post

The condition of the former Mission: Impossible star is pretty messed up right now, but he still sent love to all his fans. He wrote in the post,

"I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In the comments section of Jeremy Renner's post, many of his Marvel co-stars and industry friends wished him a speedy recovery. Captain America star Chris Evans wrote, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Star-Lord, aka Chris Pratt, commented, "Continued prayers your way brutha." The God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, wrote:

"Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp in MCU, shared a heartfelt post for Renner where she wrote in her caption:

"A beautiful man who I adore. I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong. I pray a quick and comforted recovery. I know you are surrounded by love and support right now. Sending you mine."

The Russo brothers also sent messages of support and said, "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery." Vision actor Paul Bettany wrote in the comments, "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing."

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared a heartfelt message for Renner on his Instagram story:

"Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way."

What happened to Jeremey Renner?

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized (Image via Marvel)

As per ExtraTV, Jeremy Renner was a quarter of a mile away from his Lake Tahoe home when a snow plowing machine called Snowcat flipped on him mid-morning on Sunday, January 1. It rolled over his legs and caused a major injury. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery on Monday.

Sources close to ExtraTV said:

It's a "miracle [Renner] is alive...it's going to be a very long road to recovery."

Meanwhile, the actor’s family thanked “the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.” He received the greatest care and is in recovery right now.

It’s too soon to think whether we’ll see him return as Hawkeye or in other action movies anytime soon. For now, you can catch him in the second season of his new project, Mayor of Kingstown, which begins streaming on Paramount+ on January 15.

