Deadpool: Why Wade Wilson can't heal his deformed skin, Explained

Under his moniker Deadpool, Wade Wilson has emerged as a key player in the Marvel Universe. His memorable performances in the initial two Deadpool movies bolstered his fame, and fans eagerly await his comeback in Deadpool 3.

Wilson's exceptional healing abilities make him stand out, but fans have been puzzled by his persistently scarred and deformed skin, a stark contrast to his otherwise regenerative capabilities. The mystery surrounding his skin lies in the interplay between his pre-existing health condition and superhuman healing powers.

This article explores the intricacies behind Wilson's unique appearance and the complexities of his abilities.

The story behind Deadpool's scars

A mercenary's tale: Wade Wilson's scars tell a story of survival (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

In the Deadpool franchise, we see a Wade Wilson whose body is covered in scars, almost like he has suffered extensive burns. Despite his remarkable healing powers, his skin does not seem to regain its original appearance, stubbornly retaining the scars.

Wilson was free of such scarring before undergoing the experimental procedure that granted him his superhuman abilities. The disfigurement was a direct consequence of his newfound powers.

A central theme in these movies is Wilson's transformed appearance, a plot device used to portray a beautiful love story that emphasizes the inner beauty of his character. This storyline accompanies a touch of comedic relief, including the memorable quote:

"You look like an avocado had s*x with an older, more disgusting avocado."

Even with the ability to heal from physical damage, Wilson's skin remains scarred. However, in the comic series, there are instances where he eventually regains his normal skin, which we will explore later.

Wade Wilson's inability to heal his skin explained

The battle he can't win: Wade Wilson's eternal struggle with his skin (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Despite recovering from almost any injury, Wade Wilson's inability to heal his skin might seem counterintuitive at first. The explanation for this anomaly is tied to his medical history before he became the subject of the infamous project.

Wilson was battling a form of cancer when he received his healing powers. However, rather than curing him, the procedure caused the cancer cells to become undying. These "super-cancer" cells persistently destroy his healthy cells while his healing abilities rapidly regenerate them.

This endless conflict between the healing factor and the cancer cells results in Wilson's disfigured appearance. His inability to heal his skin lies in his failure to cure his cancer. The constant tug-of-war between cell death and regeneration maintains his health in a steady state of disfigurement.

This phenomenon is further highlighted in Deadpool 2, where a collar worn by Wilson suppresses his mutation and healing factor, leading to a rapid deterioration of his physical state due to unchecked cancer progression.

However, in the comic series, Wilson finds a way to tackle this problem and restore his original appearance.

How Wade Wilson regained his looks in the comics

The Merc's metamorphosis: How Wade Wilson regained his looks (Image via Marvel Comics)

Although the movies haven't yet allowed Wilson to regain his original appearance, the Marvel comics paint a different picture. In Deadpool #57, Wilson and Sabretooth return to the lab to participate in an enhanced Weapon X program.

Initially skeptical, Wilson is reassured by the program's director, who provides a small sample of a new serum. His arm, severed for the demonstration, regenerates within seconds without any scars, showcasing his improved healing powers.

This temporary effect persuades Wilson to undergo the full program in Deadpool #58, where he acquires a faster, more potent healing factor, other enhanced abilities, and, most importantly, his original good looks.

What if Wade Wilson was cancer-free?

The Marvel What If: A cancer-free Wade Wilson's reality (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

A common assumption is that Wilson's skin-healing dilemma would be resolved without cancer. However, the Deadpool: Secret Invasion storyline proves otherwise. The healing factor that Wilson received was explicitly engineered for him, taking into account his cancerous cells.

If a cancer-free individual received the same serum, the healing factor would continue to produce cells, resulting in a cellular overproduction that would cause the person to explode, as Wilson vividly describes in the comics.

This catastrophic consequence is seen when Skrull scientists attempt to create Super-Skrulls by injecting them with Wade Wilson's blood samples.

In this context, despite the disfiguring effects of his super-cancer, Wilson's life depends on it. Without it, his healing factor would lead to an explosive overproduction of cells, making his cancer a crucial part of his survival.

Deadpool 3 will premiere on May 3, 2024.