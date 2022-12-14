Adding his name to the list of celebrities taking on the infamous "Hot Ones" challenge, Tom Holland appeared on the eponymous YouTube talk show in December last year.

Similar to other celebrities, Holland also struggled to eat several hot wings coated in various kinds of spicy sauces, before finally giving up.

Despite the struggle, Tom Holland did not need to go to the hospital after taking on the Hot Ones challenge. Here, we look at what happened during the December 2021 episode of Hot Ones featuring the Spider Man: No Way Home actor.

Tom Holland was not hospitalized after the Hot Ones challenge, but things turned quite interesting regardless

For the finale of Season 16 of Hot Ones on YouTube, Tom Holland was seen eating a total of 10 hot wings.

As the episode kicks off, Holland says:

"I'm okay with spicy food. I mean, at Nando's, I'm a medium or a hot if I'm feeling adventurous. Extra hot is too far gone for me. So I think today is gonna be rather brutal, and I think everyone will get to see a side to me that no one has ever seen before. Maybe I haven't even seen this side to me that's about to come out, but I'm very excited, I'm a huge fan of the show."

By the end of the episode, it became clear that the actor had accurately predicted how things would turn out for him after taking on the hot wings challenge.

Sean Evans on Hot Ones (Screengrab: Hot Ones on YouTube)

As soon as the actor eats the very first chicken wing with the least spicy sauce, he can be seen struggling a bit, especially given that the sauce has a delayed reaction. By the third wing, Holland can be seen struggling to keep up with host Sean Evans.

As Tom eats the chicken wing covered in the Los Calientes hot sauce, which shows its effects immediately, the actor says:

"This is such a good idea for an interview because my brain, my brain is all over the place. You could ask me anything, and I would be so honest."

The moment makes for a perfect pun, as the actor is notorious for unintentionally spilling out information about his upcoming MCU projects.

Tom Holland on YouTube show Hot Ones (Screengrab: Hot Ones on YouTube)

Meanwhile, he continues to consume more hot wings, and the effects worsen. To keep things interesting, Tom Holland decided to go for as many hot wings as he could, without reaching out for the milk on the table.

However, after downing the fifth wing, the actor's expression changes, and having eaten the one with Da Bomb hot spice, he finally decides to go for the milk as his eyes begin watering.

After having some milk, a bite of lemon, and a walk around the studio, by the time he arrived at the eighth wing, Tom was seen struggling and cursing because of the hot sauce. Despite that, he managed to eat two more, finally stopping at 10 hot chicken wings.

Tom Holland seen struggling at Hot Ones (Image via Hot Ones on YouTube)

Towards the end of the video, Tom's eyes can be seen reddening, and he has difficulty speaking. He then says that he is going to be sick and is therefore going to sign off.

While it does seem as if Tom Holland needs to be looked at by a doctor, the actor thankfully did not have to go to the hospital after eating hot ones.

