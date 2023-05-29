Disney's The Little Mermaid 2: Stars of the remake share excitement for a potential sequel

The enchantment of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has captivated audiences worldwide, leaving fans eager for more underwater adventures.

As the film's stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, embody the iconic characters from the 1989 animated classic with remarkable performances, the buzz surrounding a potential sequel, The Little Mermaid 2, has intensified.

Drawing accolades from fans and critics, who proclaim it as Disney's finest live-action remake in recent memory, the question lingers: Will Disney dive deeper into the magical world of Ariel and her companions, further continuing the beloved tale?

"I would be up for doing it": Disney's The Little Mermaid 2 stars share excitement for a potential sequel

Stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King express their enthusiasm for a potential sequel to The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

In a recent interview with Narcity, Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, the talented actors behind Ariel and Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, discussed their enthusiasm for the prospect of reprising their roles in a potential sequel.

Bailey expressed her genuine admiration for the animated sequel, The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea, highlighting its captivating narrative that revolves around Ariel's daughter, Melody, and her adventurous desire to explore the ocean:

Narcity: "What are the chances we see you both in a sequel?"

Bailey: "Ooh..."

Hauer-King: "In the second one, I think, do they become…what happens there?"

Bailey: "In the second one, they have a girl, a baby girl, and she wants to go into the water, it's like a reverse thing. I love that movie."

Film Updates @FilmUpdates ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ starring Halle Bailey is expected to gross between $117M-$121M in its 4-day opening weekend.



This marks the fifth biggest Memorial Day debut of all time. ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ starring Halle Bailey is expected to gross between $117M-$121M in its 4-day opening weekend.This marks the fifth biggest Memorial Day debut of all time. https://t.co/8w30epgYZ6

Hauer-King playfully entertained the idea of his character, Prince Eric, evolving into a merman in the sequel, which would allow the storyline to further develop alongside Ariel's:

Hauer-King: "I would be up for doing it. I kind of would like to also be a merman, so we can somehow evolve that storyline with her."

Bailey: "Swim in the water."

Hauer-King: "Yeah!"

As the stars express their willingness to explore their beloved characters in new ways, the possibilities for future underwater adventures seem even more enchanting.

Sequel speculations: Will The Little Mermaid 2 swim to the surface?

Will The Little Mermaid 2 Swim to the Surface? Stars express hopes for a continuation of the enchanting tale (Image via Disney)

With The Little Mermaid making a splash at the global box office, the studio is contemplating the possibility of a sequel.

While the original sequel, The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea, never received a theatrical release, the groundwork exists for adapting its material onto the big screen, should the cast, crew, and studio choose to embark on this new adventure.

The film's fresh songs, combined with the timeless tunes from the 1989 classic, have garnered a positive response from audiences.

Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel has been instrumental in carrying on the legacy of The Little Mermaid in a captivating manner.

The Little Mermaid @LittleMermaid



is now playing in theaters everywhere. The global phenomenon is now the #1 movie in the world! #TheLittleMermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere. The global phenomenon is now the #1 movie in the world!#TheLittleMermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere. https://t.co/ZUs1Dv0kpI

Although live-action remakes have generally not been granted sequels, Disney is exploring various projects, including a live-action version of Moana.

However, considering the extraordinary success of the recent Little Mermaid film and the overwhelmingly positive reviews, it is not far-fetched to imagine Disney diving deeper into the enchanting underwater world to deliver more enthralling tales.

As Disney's The Little Mermaid continues to captivate audiences worldwide, fans eagerly await any news of a potential sequel extending their journey into this beloved realm. Will The Little Mermaid 2 emerge from beneath the depths to enchant us once again? Only time will tell, but the anticipation remains high.

Poll : 0 votes