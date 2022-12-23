Does Avatar 2 have an end-credit scene? Explained

Avatar 2 was always going to be record-breakingly successful. The sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit, Avatar 2 is perhaps the biggest film of 2022, and the box office numbers indicate a massive win for director James Cameron and team too.

The sequel kicked off with a gargantuan $441.6 million made in global revenue in its first week. Avatar: The Way of Water is part of the director and creator James Cameron's dream, which extends up to five films in the Pandora saga.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

With three films yet to release down the line, it begs the question of whether Avatar 2 features some kind of post-credit or end-credits scene at the end. The Marvel Cinematic Universe uses it consistently to tease future projects connected to the main story, and even DCEU took the pages right out of their books.

Sadly, there’s no end-credits scene in Avatar 2, but there’s a compelling reason for that. In this article, we'll discuss why an Avatar 2 end-credit scene doesn't fit in the vision of James Cameron.

James Cameron wants fans to keep their questions for the sequels after Avatar 2

A still from Avatar The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Why James Cameron never considered an end-credits scene for Avatar 2

Cameron spoke with Digital Spy ahead of the film's release. When he was asked about an end-credit scene in the film, he said that he didn't even consider it. A lack of answers for what's to come will keep fans on their toes, which is part of the design.

There are unanswered questions by design. There are a lot of answered questions. And the specific proximal threat of this story is resolved, right?

The director then talked about how the Avatar series will be perceived if there are many unanswered questions. It's his motive to give characters their own problems, which will find a resolution over multiple entries in the series, similar to how character development works in TV shows.

So it's more like episodic television in the sense that the characters are the characters. The characters have their problems, and those problems will persist, and they'll get resolved over multiple films.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in Avatar The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

However, James Cameron added that the specific problems being addressed on the screen will always find a resolution. Avatar is developed in a way that looming threats of the moment do find a resolution, but the big picture of the series will be revealed after the series reaches a conclusion.

But the specific threat of the specific moment will always be resolved. And that's our motif that we applied to these films.

What to expect after Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar 3 was announced at the same time as Avatar 2. While the film is scheduled for a December 2024 release, the film is already done with 95% of the shots, as Jon Landau revealed to Collider in an interview.

We went out and we shot all of movie 2. We shot 95% of movie 3. We have a little bit that we have to still pick up. And we shot the first act of movie 4.

Moreover, Avatar 3 will debut some new characters. Michelle Yeoh from The Witcher: Blood Origin and Everything Everywhere All At Once is joining the cast as Dr. Karina Mogue, a human scientist. Oona Chaplin, Eiza González, and acclaimed actor David Thewlis are others to be featured in subsequent Avatar films.

Fans have to wait quite a lot for the next part of Avatar to come out. It'll be clearly worth the wait, and since it was filmed alongside The Way of Water, there's quite a lot of time for the project to develop in the post-production phase.

