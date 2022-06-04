Does Billy Butcher kill Frenchie? Exploring 5 worst things character does in The Boys comic series

Billy Butcher has played a vital role in The Boys since Season 1. He has built a hatred for supes since Homelander r**ed his wife.

To eliminate all supes' existence, he has built a group of his own, named The Boys. However, several factors regarding Billy are only known to fans who have read The Boys comic books.

For instance, after Homelander's death, Billy goes on a mission to kill all the supes, including his friends, who have Compound V in their bodies. For the unacquainted, Compound V is the serum used on German soldiers during World War 2 to transform them into Super Soldiers.

After his teammate Mother's Milk came to know about his intentions, he tried to stop Billy, but the latter took his life.

He later took the lives of Frenchie and The Female by bombing them. Billy is a character who doesn't have any human emotions after losing his wife, but he has been witnessed several times taking care of people connected to him.

Still, he makes several impulsive decisions due to his ruthless and violent behavior.

Billy has done some pretty terrible things in The Boys comic books

1) Killed Becca's newborn

Billy killed Becca's newborn (Image via Dynamite comics)

Billy's wife was s**ually abused by Black Noir, the clone of Homelander, who was his exact opposite. Homelander was the only one among the supes said to be the best in all aspects, so Vought created his evil clone to keep an eye on him.

Becky became pregnant with Black Noir's child, and one night, Billy saw her fetus, and the infant tried to attack him by releasing laser rays out of his eyes. So, he smashed the baby with a hammer without a second thought.

2) Taking villainous identity in comic books

Billy adapts a villainous identity in comics (Image via Dynamite comics)

Fans are still wondering if, in Season 3, Butcher will be a superhero or a supervillain after he got powers with Compound V. Still, those who read the comic books already know that when Homelander got killed by Black Noir, Billy decides to finish the supes. He does everything to accomplish his motives.

However, it's known that the live-action adaptation doesn't always stay true to the comic books. So, let's see the new season till the end to find the answers.

3) Used Hughie

Billy manipulates Hughie to join him (Image via Amazon Studios)

Hughie was dealing with the demise of his girlfriend Robin, murdered by A-Train in the middle of the street. Billy took this opportunity and brainwashed Hughie into joining The Boys and helping him finish The Seven.

He also manipulated Hughie into becoming his spy and giving all the information he could use against the supes.

4) Butcher blackmailed Homelander

Billy's dog was his only companion (Image via Dynamite comics)

Butcher had a dog named Terror, his only companion, already trained by him to a greater extent. To be precise, Butcher taught him to get s**ually involved with anyone or anything as per Butcher's command.

So when Homelander killed the dog, Butcher blackmailed the supe with pictures of his clone s**ually abusing his wife. And it's worth noting that he already knew that it was Black Noir and not Homelander.

5) Betraying The Boys

Billy betrayed The Boys (Image via Dynamite comics)

There was one deed of Billy that was hated by all. Apparently, after killing the corrupt superheroes and defeating The Seven, he murdered almost all the members of The Boys who even had a little Compound V serum in their bodies.

This shows how stone-hearted the leader of the group is.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

