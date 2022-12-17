Dwayne Johnson to likely leave DC as he unfollows Black Adam and Warner Bros on Instagram

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Dwayne Johnson has unfollowed the Instagram handles of Warner Bros. Discovery and the Black Adam film.

This comes off the heels of reports regarding the DCEU and the multiple changes being made to it by James Gunn and Peter Safran, such as Henry Cavill's exit as the Man of Steel, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped, and Jason Momoa being recast in another role. Amongst these is the news of Black Adam 2 getting axed owing to the critical and commercial failure of Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson unhappy with the "change in hierarchy"

Bad Blood between The Rock and DC

Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly frustrated at the recent changes heralded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson fought for Henry Cavill's comeback to the DCEU, only for the latter to get the boot two months later.

On top of all that, Black Adam 2 is scrapped. Due to both Cavill's exit and Black Adam 2 getting on the chopping block, Johnson's dream of a Black Adam v Superman has been crushed.

Dwayne Johnson

They always said no.

But to

We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.

And fans will always come first. Welcome home.

I’ll see you down the road.

We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no" was not an option. We can't build out our DCEU w/out the world's greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I'll see you down the road. ~ #BlackAdam

Dwayne Johnson also hoped to square off against other characters in the DCEU, such as Wonder Woman. However, with his and Gadot's DC futures up in the air or, at worst, dead, he is no doubt upset, and this spoke volumes when he unfollowed WB Discovery and the Black Adam film's Instagram accounts.

Dwayne Johnson's claims about Black Adam's box-office numbers

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (image via WB Pictures/DC)

Although Black Adam impressed the fans, it was an eyesore for critics, and ratings fell. Johnson, to save himself, later took to Twitter to share his "amazing" news on the film's success, saying it made over $400 million. However, he also made the mistake of comparing the profits to Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger, which came out in 2011 and grossed over $370 million. This did not sit well with fans as Johnson was previously annoyed when Black Adam's box office was compared to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Dwayne Johnson

Fact.

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.

Many fans saw through this and called The Rock out on it. They believed that a 2011 film could not be compared to a 2022 film in terms of the box office as they were ten years apart in technology, filmmaking practices, and so on.

Superman's pal Matt @actioncomcs



> The movie is in development hell for over a decade



> Spends years going on and on about “the hierarchy of the DC universe”



> Strongarms WB bringing back Cavill



> The movie flops



> Commits fraud



> Cavill is fired



> Refuses to elaborate



> Is cast as Black Adam > The movie is in development hell for over a decade > Spends years going on and on about "the hierarchy of the DC universe" > Strongarms WB bringing back Cavill > The movie flops > Commits fraud > Cavill is fired > Refuses to elaborate > Leaves

In reality, the film only grossed over $389.5 million, and Rock's claims were eventually proven incorrect, and the net profits were $52 million, as reported by Deadline.

