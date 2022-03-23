Dynamite Comics announces The Death of Elvira to mark 40th-anniversary celebrations

Last week, Dynamite Comics announced new comics to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The publication is currently crowdfunding the launch of the latest comic issue, The Death of Elvira, which teases the titular character's death and the mystery behind the killer's identity.

Dynamite Comics' campaign in IndieGoGo had a goal of $6,666, which is a nod to the number's significance with evil or antichrist. As of now, the campaign has already fetched almost $33,000.

Elvira @TheRealElvira Help me solve the mystery by securing your copy now! My new comic book special just launched on @indiegogo! And guess what gals and ghouls? It’s about my death! Whoa!Help me solve the mystery by securing your copy now! indiegogo.com/project/previe… My new comic book special just launched on @indiegogo! And guess what gals and ghouls? It’s about my death! Whoa! 😯 Help me solve the mystery by securing your copy now! indiegogo.com/project/previe… https://t.co/YZTBT62T4t

The 40-page issue is written by David Avallone, renowned for his work, Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #1. Meanwhile, the artwork will be illustrated by Silvia Califano of Elvira in Horrorland fame.

When will The Death of Elvira comic be released, and how to get it?

While Dynamite Comics is expected to launch the particular comic around June, fans can acquire it beforehand by backing and opting for the special issue via the IndieGoGo campaign. As per the fundraiser's page, the campaign will be live until mid-April.

In the fundraiser, the publication teased:

"In this hour of glory, after four frightening decades, they've fitted the Mistress of the Dark with a curvy coffin. It's too late...The deed is done...Our dearly departed is...well...departed."

Will the Mistress be killed in the upcoming comic by a mystery assassin?

The fundraiser teased:

"Even something as monumental as her death won't stop Elvira from uncovering her would-be assassin, and you can be there every step of the way."

Since Dynamite Comics specifically hints that the titular character will investigate her death, which proves that she will "die" in the upcoming comic issue. However, they also refer to her potential murderer as a "would-be" assassin, which might insinuate that the supernatural woman will start investigating the assassination prior to her demise.

This is also backed by one of the panels from the upcoming comic teased in the campaign. The panel showcased the gothic character with a laptop, where she receives multiple messages repeating the phrase "I will kill you!"

The panel of the upcoming comic (Image via Dynamite Comics)

It is possible that Elvira is aware of her death, while she isn't aware of the Mistress of the Dark's murderer. Thus, it is plausible that the character will investigate who the actual killer was. Furthermore, it is unlikely that Dynamite Comics could permanently kill off the famous titular character amidst her 40th anniversary.

As the IndieGoGo campaigns do not confirm the Mistress' death, it can be theorized that the title refers to a murder attempt. Furthermore, the campaign's description teased that there will be a wake in her memory.

Bundles' details

The Bundle (Image via Dynamite Comics)

The launch of the campaign comes with different tier lists for backers, one of which will also include a David Acosta cover. Meanwhile, the other variant would consist of a cover by John Royale. There will also be a photo cover, which along with the aforementioned ones, will make up the "virgin art" covers.

Furthermore, there will also be three other "metal edition" covers. Individual covers will range from $20, while the signed ones will cost around $75. Meanwhile, a bundle containing three editions of covers will go for $199. The bundled signed covers of three units will cost $216.

An anniversary package of two books, comics, covers, and more, will cost $666. All cover arts and other comic issue-related merchandise will ship worldwide.

Edited by R. Elahi