Who is Teresa 'T' Wierson? All about Elvira aka Cassandra Peterson's partner, as horror icon comes out in new memoir 

Cassandra Peterson who is best known as Elvira, recently revealed her relationship with another woman for 19 years. In her memoir titled Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memories of the Mistress of the Dark, the actress talks about her partner Teresa 'T' Wilson, who worked as a trainer and was also Cassandra's assistant at some point before the two were in a relationship.

Cassandra Peterson also revealed the aftermath of her divorce with ex-husband Mark Pierson. She explained that she was "closed for business" when it came to relationships.

Cassandra recalls one specific movie outing with Teresa 'T' Wilson, where she felt the urge to kiss her. The horror-actress says,

"I told her goodnight and suddenly felt compelled to kiss her — on the mouth."

Who is Cassandra Peterson's partner, Teresa 'T' Wierson?

According to Cassandra Peterson's memoir, Teresa 'T' Wilson used to work as a gym trainer at a Gold's Gym where the two met in the early 2000s. Initially, Cassandra thought Teresa to be a man. However, the pair's subsequent interaction in the ladies' washroom cleared things up.

How did Cassandra Peterson and Teresa 'T' Wilson meet?

According to a quote from the memoir released by The Advocate, Cassandra Peterson says,

"When I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn't help noticing one particular trainer…stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes."

The 70-year old actress further described Teresa 'T' Wilson,

"Dark and brooding...he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted, and people stopped in their tracks to stare."

When Cassandra Peterson became aware of Teresa being a girl, she recalled becoming friends with her. However, during the aforementioned movie date, a romance between them blossomed. Cassandra recalled,

"I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing? I'd never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn't me! I was stunned that I'd been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry."

After she split with her husband in 2003, Peterson mentioned that Teresa 'T' Wilson had also split from her partner at around the same time. The couple moved in together after acknowledging their relationship. Furthermore, since Wierson did not have anywhere else to go, she came to Cassandra and the couple began staying together.

Cassandra also mentioned that she was worried that coming out publicly about her relationship would result in backlash from her fans and damage her brand. She said,

"So I worried that if I announced I was no longer living the 'straight life,' my fans would feel lied to, call me a hypocrite, and abandon me."

However, several of her fans took the revelations positively and praised Cassandra Peterson for coming out. However, at the moment, it is unclear whether the pair is married or not.

