Every canceled Batman movie to this day

Batman is Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios’ biggest asset, which is why they continue to greenlight several new ideas involving the character. Over time, many actors have voiced Batman, and we have already got several movies involving him.

But things haven’t always been smooth, as many writers and directors did not get him right. In fact, there are 13 Batman projects in total that have been canceled so far.

All canceled Batman movies

Batman vs. Godzilla

Batman vs. Godzilla (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

The idea of Batman vs. Godzilla was conceived by Godzilla writer Shinichi Sekizawa before Adam West's 1966 Batman film. But it was plainly abandoned back then. It would have been an odd movie in the 1960s. It might still seem strange with modern technology and CGI.

However, WB now has access to both Godzilla and Batman. Both characters have grown much more as separate IPs. Perhaps WB could have Batman face off against the King of Monsters in the future. However, the idea seems unlikely under James Gunn.

Tim Burton’s Batman 3

Michael Keaton as Batman (Image via DC)

In 2023's The Flash, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman. However, Tim Burton wanted to work on a third Batman film with Keaton back in the 1990s. It would have included the Riddler and Billy Dee Williams in the role of Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face. Robin would have been played by Marlon Wayans.

But this threequel of Burton was canceled. Without Burton, Michael Keaton didn't want to return either. So instead, Joel Schumacher took Tim Burton's narrative and slightly altered it for Batman Forever.

Batman 5

George Clooney as Batman (Image via DC)

After Batman & Robin bombed in every way a movie could, Joel Schumacher’s third movie, Batman Unchained got the axe. It would’ve featured Harley Quinn and Scarecrow. But the ice puns from Batman & Robin were so cold that the Batman franchise just froze for 8 whole years.

It was only in 2005 that Christopher Nolan resurrected the franchise with Dark Knight. However, they did try to get a couple of other Batman stories underway, which have been mentioned below.

Batman vs. Superman

Jude Law and Colin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts (Image via WB)

This one isn’t related to Zack Snyder’s BvS. The idea of a Batman vs. Superman movie first originated in 2001. Director Akiva Goldsman worked on the story, which would have included Jude Law as Superman and Colin Farrell as Batman.

He was unrecognizable as the Penguin in Matt Reeves' Batman. With his acting prowess, he could have been a pretty cool Batman in what was described as “DC’s darkest story ever.” But it got scrapped, and the likes of Batman and Superman got individual movies instead.

Batman: Dark Knight

Frank Miller's The Dark Knight (Image via DC)

Zack Snyder tried to base his idea of Batman on Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. But long before BvS, we were supposed to get a movie entirely based on this storyline. It would’ve featured Man-Bat and Scarecrow as villains. But instead of beginning with an older Batman like Snyder did, WB launched a younger one with Christian Bale in Batman Begins.

Batman Year One & Batman Beyond

Batman Year One (Image via DC)

This project couldn’t go past the development stage. Darren Aronofsky was hired to write and direct Batman Year One. He wrote a script and wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play Batman. But the project was scrapped. Well, everything happens for a reason because if Phoenix had played Batman back in the 2000s, he may not have been picked up as the Joker in recent years.

Justice League Mortal

Justice League Mortal (Image via DC)

This was another canceled film that would have involved Batman. George Miller was asked to direct Justice League Mortal about 8 to 9 years before 2017’s Justice League. The cast of the film included D. J. Cotrona as Superman, Armie Hammer as a very young Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Adam Brody as the Flash, Santiago Cabera as Aquaman, and Common would have been John Stewart, aka the Green Lantern.

Justice League Mortal came very close to being made, but it was ultimately shot down.

The Batman

Deathstroke in The Batman (Image via DC)

Before Matt Reeves began developing his noir-based Dark Knight story with Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck was working on his own script for a solo Batman movie set in the DCEU. But because of his struggle with the on-set drama of Justice League, he completely lost interest in playing Batman. At the same time, he was battling several other issues in his life, including alcoholism.

Deathstroke was going to be the main villain, and actor Joe Manganiello described his script as the best Batman story ever. After finding out that Bruce Wayne is Batman, Deathstroke would not have just gone after Gotham's hero, he would have destroyed the public persona of Bruce Wayne as well.

On top of that, this film was also supposed to introduce a Batgirl to the DCEU. But unfortunately, Affleck couldn’t finish the script and Matt Damon advised him to leave the project behind.

Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

Most SnyderVerse fans would be aware that Snyder was running a 5-movie arc with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, and its two sequels. But after he left Justice League, WB hired Joss Whedon to completely change the narrative of the film. He was asked to bring a 4-hour-long movie down to 120 minutes. So, a lot was reshot and edited out.

Ultimately, all that material was brought back with Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. But despite the success of the Snyder Cut, Warner Bros. did not agree to restore the SnyderVerse. Batman was going to play a massive role in Justice League 2, and then he would have sacrificed himself in Part 3. But none of that is happening.

Instead, Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman for one final time before being killed off in The Flash.

Batgirl

Leslie Grace as Batgirl and Michael Keaton as Batman (Image via DC)

An entirely shot Batgirl film was canceled when David Zaslav took over at Warner Bros. Discovery. Leslie Grace was going to play Barbara Gordon, and she would have been mentored by Michael Keaton’s Batman. But no one could ever get to see what was shot for the film (not even the directors).

Batman Beyond

Michael Keaton in Batman Beyond concept art (Image via DC)

Along with Batgirl, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s arrival also led to the cancelation of a Batman Beyond movie which was under development. Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the old Bruce Wayne, and he would have mentored Terry McGinnis as the new Batman. But with the new leaders looking to reboot everything, Batman Beyond has been canceled.

Poll : 0 votes