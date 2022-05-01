From Daken to Laura Kinney: 5 best alternate versions of Wolverine

Wolverine is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. The fearsome mutant has been a part of X-Men and Avengers, and he has always been an ally to humanity. However, aside from the version we've seen in the Marvel continuity, there are other powerful variants.

For instance, we've seen a version of Wolverine that served in the British Empire, and he got the medal for his claws for Hercules. Apart from that, there's also a version of the character that takes the title of Weapon X and later becomes Apocalypse. Of course, not every mutant version features an exciting backstory, but here are five versions you should know about.

Exploring the alternate versions of Wolverine

1) Laura Kinney

Wolverine's DNA has been used to create Laura Kinney (Image via Marvel)

Laura was brought to life using Wolverine's DNA by The Facility, an organization involved in developing genetically modified soldiers and weapons. The organization wanted to create a female clone of Logan using his DNA. Higher authorities chose Sarah Kinney as the lead for the project. Unfortunately, due to a defect in the genetic material, the experiment failed twenty-two times. So, Sarah decided to use her genetic material for the investigation by becoming a surrogate, giving birth to X-23.

Laura Kinney holds all of her father Logan's powers, including the enhanced smell and hearing senses. Above all, she also possesses the regenerative healing abilities that enable her to heal herself in case of damaged tissue or organs within no time. The only thing that makes her different from the original version is the two claws on each hand.

2) Zombie Wolverine

This is the zombie version of Logan (Image via Marvel)

While battling zombies and protecting the remaining humanity, Wolverine was bitten by Zombie Captain America and Hawkeye. Like the entire zombie clan, Logan also couldn't control his hunger and kept on hunting the survivors. On his way to embracing his hunger, he encountered Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and didn't wait a minute to feed on him.

Later, he received powerful cosmic energy by feeding on Silver Surfer, which granted him even more power, which was not good news for his opponents as it wasn't easy to face his claws.

The zombie version is already an insanely powerful mutant, and by consuming Spider-Man and Silver Surfer's blood, he became even more dangerous.

3) Weapon Omega

Weapon Omega has the power of every mutant (Image via Marvel)

Weapon Omega is a powerful mutant and alternate version of Logan as he comes with the ability to steal powers and even personality from all the mutants on the planet. After absorbing their powers, he can release them in the form of disastrous blasts.

This mutant is almost considered immortal as he carries the mighty inherited powers of all the mutants in the Universe. Additionally, he can teleport himself from one place to another without occupying space. Besides these, he can fly, play mind games with others by manipulating them, and alter his size and shape.

4) Daken

Daken is the son of Logan (Image via Marvel)

Daken, aka Akihiro, was Wolverine and his Japanese wife, Itsu's son, whom Wolverine was unaware of. Akihiro managed to survive in his dead mother's womb, who was brutally murdered by a Winter soldier looking out for Logan. However, the child inherited powers from his father. Later, after taking him out of Itsu's body, Romulus kept him at the doorstep of a Japanese couple, who accepted him as a god gift and raised the child as his own.

However, he was later unloved by his adoptive mother, who admitted to her spouse all this. By the time Daken, aka Akihiro's powers, was getting manifested, he didn't understand what was happening to him.

Later, he held his father responsible when he came to know about his biological father and the story of his mother's death. That's when he made up his mind to take revenge.

5) Ultimate Wolverine

This version is a proficient Martial artist (Image via Marvel)

This version hails from Earth-1610 and is proven to be stronger than the counterpart of Earth-616. Even though he holds similar powers, he is still considered a better version than him. That's because of his advanced set of capabilities that helped him almost kill Cyclops and ruthlessly attack Mephisto. He is also a trained Martial artist.

